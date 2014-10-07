WASHINGTON, Oct. 7 Finance ministers and central
bankers from around the globe head to Washington this week for
meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A
Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.
Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are
in EDT/GMT.
Wednesday, Oct. 8
0900/1300 - IMF releases its Global Financial Stability
Report.
1130/1530 - IMF releases its Fiscal Monitoring Report.
1230/1630 - IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton and
White House Deputy National Security Adviser Caroline Atkinson
participate in an event on the G20 Brisbane summit sponsored by
the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
1345/1745 - Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey speaks at CSIS
Brisbane summit event.
1430/1830 - Chinese Vice Finance Minister Guangyao Zhu speaks
at the Peterson Institute in Washington.
1945/2345 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks
before the Economic Club of New York in New York.
Thursday, Oct. 9
0825/1225 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Chairman Timothy Massad and Securities and Exchange Commission
member Michael Piwowar speak at an event sponsored by the
Financial Services Roundtable.
0900/1300 - World Bank President Jim Yong Kim holds media
briefing.
0900/1300 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
speaks on "Growth and Austerity: Can the Eurozone Have Both?" at
an event sponsored by the Bertelsmann Foundation.
1000/1400 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds
media briefing.
1100/1500 - Schaeuble and Italian Finance Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan participate in discussion on "A Reform Agenda for
Europe's Leaders."
1100/1500 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
delivers remarks on the latest developments in Europe and global
central banking, followed by a discussion with Draghi and
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, at the Brookings
Institution.
1310/1710 - Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo speaks on regulatory
reform at an event sponsored by the Bretton Woods Committee.
1330/1730 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Fed
Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin
Carstens and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem participate
in discussion on the global economy.
1715/2115 - The Group of 24 nations hold a news conference.
1730/2130 - Group of Seven ministerial meeting.
1930/2330 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold
working dinner.
Friday, Oct. 10
0900/1300 - IMF and World Bank plenary session.
1000/1400 - ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio participates
in a discussion on monetary policy at the annual meeting of the
Institute of International Finance.
1030/1530 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet.
They do not plan to release a communique.
1100/1500 - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem speaks
at an event sponsored by the Atlantic Council.
1215/1615 - Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, Deutsche Bank
Co-CEO Anshu Jain and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan
participate in a discussion on the future of finance at the IIF
meeting.
1330/1730 - Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey holds news
conference to discuss the G20 ministerial meeting. Australia is
this year's G20 president.
1400/1800 - ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet and IMF
European Department Director Reza Moghadam participate in
discussion Europe at the IIF meeting.
Saturday, Oct. 11
0800/1200 - The International Monetary and Financial
Committee, the steering committee for the IMF, meets.
0900/1300 - Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo participates in
conversation on international financial regulation at IIF
meeting.
0930/1330 - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe is
among the participants in a discussion on systemic risk at the
IIF annual meeting
1030/1430 - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President
John Williams participates in discussion on the
internationalization of China's yuan currency at the IIF
meeting.
1315/1715 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde
participates in a media briefing on the IMFC meeting.
1330/1730 - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee
meets.
1500/1900 - Reserve Bank of India Governor Rajan Raghuram
participates in conversation at the IIF meeting.
1615/2015 - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan
participates in a conversation at the IIF meeting.
1700/2100 - Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer speaks on the
global economy.
1700/2100 - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at
the IIF meeting.
1800/2200 - Development Committee news conference.
1800/2200 - Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray holds
media briefing.
Sunday, Oct. 12
0800/1200 - BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey and U.S.
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Vice Chairman are among
the participants at an event sponsored by the Institute of
International Bankers.
0920/1320 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and BoE
Governor Mark Carney speaks at an event on "The Future of
Finance."
1105/1505 - BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink, HSBC Holdings Group
Chairman Douglas Flint and Swedish central bank Governor Stefan
Ingves speak at an event on "The Future of Finance."
1200/1600 - ASEAN ministers meeting.
1330/1730 - ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio participates
in discussion at "The Future of Finance" event.
1520/1920 - Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer participates
in discussion at "The Future of Finance" event.
(Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)