WASHINGTON, Oct. 7 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe head to Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.

Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

0900/1300 - IMF releases its Global Financial Stability Report.

1130/1530 - IMF releases its Fiscal Monitoring Report.

1230/1630 - IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton and White House Deputy National Security Adviser Caroline Atkinson participate in an event on the G20 Brisbane summit sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

1345/1745 - Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey speaks at CSIS Brisbane summit event.

1430/1830 - Chinese Vice Finance Minister Guangyao Zhu speaks at the Peterson Institute in Washington.

1945/2345 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before the Economic Club of New York in New York.

Thursday, Oct. 9

0825/1225 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Timothy Massad and Securities and Exchange Commission member Michael Piwowar speak at an event sponsored by the Financial Services Roundtable.

0900/1300 - World Bank President Jim Yong Kim holds media briefing.

0900/1300 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks on "Growth and Austerity: Can the Eurozone Have Both?" at an event sponsored by the Bertelsmann Foundation.

1000/1400 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds media briefing.

1100/1500 - Schaeuble and Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan participate in discussion on "A Reform Agenda for Europe's Leaders."

1100/1500 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi delivers remarks on the latest developments in Europe and global central banking, followed by a discussion with Draghi and Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, at the Brookings Institution.

1310/1710 - Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo speaks on regulatory reform at an event sponsored by the Bretton Woods Committee.

1330/1730 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem participate in discussion on the global economy.

1715/2115 - The Group of 24 nations hold a news conference.

1730/2130 - Group of Seven ministerial meeting.

1930/2330 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold working dinner.

Friday, Oct. 10

0900/1300 - IMF and World Bank plenary session.

1000/1400 - ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio participates in a discussion on monetary policy at the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance.

1030/1530 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet. They do not plan to release a communique.

1100/1500 - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem speaks at an event sponsored by the Atlantic Council.

1215/1615 - Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan participate in a discussion on the future of finance at the IIF meeting.

1330/1730 - Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey holds news conference to discuss the G20 ministerial meeting. Australia is this year's G20 president.

1400/1800 - ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet and IMF European Department Director Reza Moghadam participate in discussion Europe at the IIF meeting.

Saturday, Oct. 11

0800/1200 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee for the IMF, meets.

0900/1300 - Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo participates in conversation on international financial regulation at IIF meeting.

0930/1330 - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe is among the participants in a discussion on systemic risk at the IIF annual meeting

1030/1430 - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams participates in discussion on the internationalization of China's yuan currency at the IIF meeting.

1315/1715 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde participates in a media briefing on the IMFC meeting.

1330/1730 - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets.

1500/1900 - Reserve Bank of India Governor Rajan Raghuram participates in conversation at the IIF meeting.

1615/2015 - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan participates in a conversation at the IIF meeting.

1700/2100 - Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer speaks on the global economy.

1700/2100 - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at the IIF meeting.

1800/2200 - Development Committee news conference.

1800/2200 - Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray holds media briefing.

Sunday, Oct. 12

0800/1200 - BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey and U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Vice Chairman are among the participants at an event sponsored by the Institute of International Bankers.

0920/1320 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and BoE Governor Mark Carney speaks at an event on "The Future of Finance."

1105/1505 - BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink, HSBC Holdings Group Chairman Douglas Flint and Swedish central bank Governor Stefan Ingves speak at an event on "The Future of Finance."

1200/1600 - ASEAN ministers meeting.

1330/1730 - ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio participates in discussion at "The Future of Finance" event.

1520/1920 - Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer participates in discussion at "The Future of Finance" event. (Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)