WASHINGTON Oct 9 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe head to Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.

Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Friday, Oct. 10

0900/1300 - IMF and World Bank plenary session.

1000/1400 - ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio participates in a discussion on monetary policy at the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance.

1030/1530 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet. They do not plan to release a communique.

1100/1500 - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem speaks at an event sponsored by the Atlantic Council.

1215/1615 - Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan participate in a discussion on the future of finance at the IIF meeting.

1330/1730 - Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey holds news conference to discuss the G20 ministerial meeting. Australia is this year's G20 president.

1400/1800 - ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet and IMF European Department Director Reza Moghadam participate in discussion Europe at the IIF meeting.

Saturday, Oct. 11

0800/1200 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee for the IMF, meets.

0900/1300 - Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo participates in conversation on international financial regulation at IIF meeting.

0930/1330 - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe is among the participants in a discussion on systemic risk at the IIF annual meeting

1030/1430 - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams participates in discussion on the internationalization of China's yuan currency at the IIF meeting.

1315/1715 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde participates in a media briefing on the IMFC meeting.

1330/1730 - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets.

1500/1900 - Reserve Bank of India Governor Rajan Raghuram participates in conversation at the IIF meeting.

1615/2015 - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan participates in a conversation at the IIF meeting.

1700/2100 - Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer speaks on the global economy.

1700/2100 - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks at the IIF meeting.

1800/2200 - Development Committee news conference.

1800/2200 - Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray holds media briefing.

Sunday, Oct. 12

0800/1200 - BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey and U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Vice Chairman are among the participants at an event sponsored by the Institute of International Bankers.

0920/1320 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and BoE Governor Mark Carney speaks at an event on "The Future of Finance."

1105/1505 - BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink, HSBC Holdings Group Chairman Douglas Flint and Swedish central bank Governor Stefan Ingves speak at an event on "The Future of Finance."

1200/1600 - ASEAN ministers meeting.

1330/1730 - ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio participates in discussion at "The Future of Finance" event.

1520/1920 - Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer participates in discussion at "The Future of Finance" event. (Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)