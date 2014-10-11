WASHINGTON Oct 11 Finance ministers and central
bankers from around the globe are in Washington for meetings of
the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are
in EDT/GMT.
Sunday, Oct. 12
0800/1200 - Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey
and U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Vice Chairman
Thomas Hoenig are among the participants at an event sponsored
by the Institute of International Bankers.
0920/1320 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and BoE
Governor Mark Carney speak at an event on "The Future of
Finance."
1105/1505 - BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink, HSBC Holdings Group
Chairman Douglas Flint and Swedish central bank Governor Stefan
Ingves speak at an event on "The Future of Finance."
1200/1600 - ASEAN ministers meeting.
1330/1730 - ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio participates
in discussion at "The Future of Finance" event.
1520/1920 - Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer participates
in discussion at "The Future of Finance" event.
(Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)