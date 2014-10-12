WASHINGTON Oct 12 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which wrap up on Sunday.

Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Sunday, Oct. 12

0800/1200 - Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey and U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig are among the participants at an event sponsored by the Institute of International Bankers.

0920/1320 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and BoE Governor Mark Carney speak at an event on "The Future of Finance."

1105/1505 - BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink, HSBC Holdings Group Chairman Douglas Flint and Swedish central bank Governor Stefan Ingves speak at an event on "The Future of Finance."

1200/1600 - ASEAN ministers meeting.

1330/1730 - ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio participates in discussion at "The Future of Finance" event.

1520/1920 - Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer participates in discussion at "The Future of Finance" event. (Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)