WASHINGTON, April 15 Finance ministers and
central bankers from around the globe head to Washington this
week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World
Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.
Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are
in EDT/GMT.
Thursday, April 16
0845/1245 - World Bank President Jim Yong Kim holds news
conference.
0845/1245 - European Union Commissioner for Economic and
Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici participates in discussion on
Europe's recovery sponsored by the German Marshall Fund of the
United States.
0900/1300 - European Central Bank Vice President Vitor
Constancio speaks before the Levy Economics Institute.
0950/1350 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and IMF
First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton hold news
conference.
1100/1500 - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks on
"Tax Reforms in India" before the Peterson Institute for
International Economics.
1300/1700 - German Finance Minister Schaeuble speaks at the
Brookings Institution.
1400/1800 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde speaks on the
global economy.
1400/1800 - Meeting of ministers from the BRICS nations -
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
1500/1900 - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Fischer, IMF First
Deputy Managing Director Lipton, European Central Bank Executive
Board member Peter Praet and Columbia University professor
Takatoshi Ito participate in a panel discussion on "The Elusive
Pursuit of Inflation."
1600/2000 - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis speaks
at the Brookings Institution.
1630/2030 - IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu, former
U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and Reserve Bank of
India Governor Raghuram Rajan participate in a discussion on the
Asian economy at the Peterson Institute.
1715/2115 - The Group of 24 hold a news conference.
1800/2200 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, British
finance minister George Osborne and Germany Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaueble holds a news briefing on the Catastrophe
Containment and Relief Trust.
TBD - Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers
hold informal meeting. No communique expected.
TBD - Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers hold
working dinner.
Friday, April 17
Time TBD: Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers
meet. A communique and news conference are expected around
1300/1700.
0830/1230 - Ukraine Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko
participates in a discussion on Ukraine at the Peterson
Institute for International Economics.
0915/1415 - The International Monetary Fund's European
Department holds a news briefing.
1015/1415 - The International Monetary Fund's Middle East
and Central Asia Department holds a news briefing.
1115/1515 - The International Monetary Fund's African
Department holds a news briefing.
1200/1600 - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem speaks
on EU economic and monetary union at the Peterson Institute for
International Economics.
1300/1700 - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek holds a
news conference following the G20 meeting. Turkey holds the G20
presidency this year.
1345/1745 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso hold news conference.
1400/1800 - The International Monetary Fund Western
Hemisphere Department holds a news briefing.
1500/1900 - Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao
speaks at the Atlantic Council.
1730/2130 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew holds a news
conference.
Saturday, April 18
1000/1400 - The International Monetary and Financial
Committee, the IMF's steering committee, holds plenary session.
1330/1730 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde, IMFC Chairman and
Mexican Finance Minister Augustin Carstens and IMF First Deputy
Managing Director Lipton hold news conference following the IMFC
meeting.
1500/1900 - Joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee
meets.
Sunday, April 19
1230/1630 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks
before the Economic Club of Minnesota in Wayzata, Minnesota.
1500/1900 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde, Brazilian Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy and United Nations Development Program
Administrator Helen Clark participate in a discussion on "The
Political Economy of High Debt."
