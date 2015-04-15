WASHINGTON, April 15 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe head to Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.

Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Thursday, April 16

0845/1245 - World Bank President Jim Yong Kim holds news conference.

0845/1245 - European Union Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici participates in discussion on Europe's recovery sponsored by the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

0900/1300 - European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio speaks before the Levy Economics Institute.

0950/1350 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton hold news conference.

1100/1500 - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks on "Tax Reforms in India" before the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

1300/1700 - German Finance Minister Schaeuble speaks at the Brookings Institution.

1400/1800 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde speaks on the global economy.

1400/1800 - Meeting of ministers from the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

1500/1900 - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Fischer, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Lipton, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet and Columbia University professor Takatoshi Ito participate in a panel discussion on "The Elusive Pursuit of Inflation."

1600/2000 - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis speaks at the Brookings Institution.

1630/2030 - IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan participate in a discussion on the Asian economy at the Peterson Institute.

1715/2115 - The Group of 24 hold a news conference.

1800/2200 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, British finance minister George Osborne and Germany Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble holds a news briefing on the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust.

TBD - Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers hold informal meeting. No communique expected.

TBD - Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers hold working dinner.

Friday, April 17

Time TBD: Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meet. A communique and news conference are expected around 1300/1700.

0830/1230 - Ukraine Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko participates in a discussion on Ukraine at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

0915/1415 - The International Monetary Fund's European Department holds a news briefing.

1015/1415 - The International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia Department holds a news briefing.

1115/1515 - The International Monetary Fund's African Department holds a news briefing.

1200/1600 - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem speaks on EU economic and monetary union at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

1300/1700 - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek holds a news conference following the G20 meeting. Turkey holds the G20 presidency this year.

1345/1745 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso hold news conference.

1400/1800 - The International Monetary Fund Western Hemisphere Department holds a news briefing.

1500/1900 - Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks at the Atlantic Council.

1730/2130 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew holds a news conference.

Saturday, April 18

1000/1400 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering committee, holds plenary session.

1330/1730 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde, IMFC Chairman and Mexican Finance Minister Augustin Carstens and IMF First Deputy Managing Director Lipton hold news conference following the IMFC meeting.

1500/1900 - Joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets.

Sunday, April 19

1230/1630 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before the Economic Club of Minnesota in Wayzata, Minnesota.

1500/1900 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde, Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy and United Nations Development Program Administrator Helen Clark participate in a discussion on "The Political Economy of High Debt." (Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)