US STOCKS-Tepid earnings, Comey sacking weigh on Wall St
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
WASHINGTON, April 16 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.
Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.
Friday, April 17
Time TBD: Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meet. A communique and news conference are expected around 1300/1700.
0830/1230 - Ukraine Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko participates in a discussion on Ukraine at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
0915/1415 - The International Monetary Fund's European Department holds a news briefing.
1015/1415 - The International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia Department holds a news briefing.
1115/1515 - The International Monetary Fund's African Department holds a news briefing.
1200/1600 - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem speaks on EU economic and monetary union at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
1300/1700 - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek holds a news conference following the G20 meeting. Turkey holds the G20 presidency this year.
1345/1745 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso hold news conference.
1400/1800 - The International Monetary Fund Western Hemisphere Department holds a news briefing.
1500/1900 - Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks at the Atlantic Council.
1730/2130 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew holds a news conference.
Saturday, April 18
1000/1400 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering committee, holds plenary session.
1330/1730 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde, IMFC Chairman and Mexican Finance Minister Augustin Carstens and IMF First Deputy Managing Director Lipton hold news conference following the IMFC meeting.
1500/1900 - Joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets.
1545/1945 - French Finance Minister Michael Sapin and Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, hold briefing.
1600/2000 - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy holds briefing.
Sunday, April 19
1230/1630 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before the Economic Club of Minnesota in Wayzata, Minnesota.
1500/1900 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde, Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy and United Nations Development Program Administrator Helen Clark participate in a discussion on "The Political Economy of High Debt." (Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)