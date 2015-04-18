WASHINGTON, April 18 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting took place on the sidelines.

Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Saturday, April 18

1000/1400 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering committee, holds plenary session.

1330/1730 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde, IMFC Chairman and Mexican Finance Minister Augustin Carstens and IMF First Deputy Managing Director Lipton hold news conference following the IMFC meeting.

1500/1900 - Joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets.

1545/1945 - French Finance Minister Michael Sapin and Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, hold briefing.

1600/2000 - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy holds briefing.

Sunday, April 19

1230/1630 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before the Economic Club of Minnesota in Wayzata, Minnesota.

1500/1900 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde, Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy and United Nations Development Program Administrator Helen Clark participate in a discussion on "The Political Economy of High Debt." (Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)