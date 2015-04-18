BRIEF-India's Hinduja Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 145.1 million rupees versus 141.8 million rupees year ago
WASHINGTON, April 18 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting took place on the sidelines.
Following is a schedule of top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.
Saturday, April 18
1000/1400 - The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering committee, holds plenary session.
1330/1730 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde, IMFC Chairman and Mexican Finance Minister Augustin Carstens and IMF First Deputy Managing Director Lipton hold news conference following the IMFC meeting.
1500/1900 - Joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets.
1545/1945 - French Finance Minister Michael Sapin and Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, hold briefing.
1600/2000 - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy holds briefing.
Sunday, April 19
1230/1630 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before the Economic Club of Minnesota in Wayzata, Minnesota.
1500/1900 - IMF Managing Director Lagarde, Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy and United Nations Development Program Administrator Helen Clark participate in a discussion on "The Political Economy of High Debt." (Compiled by Reuters' G20/IMF team)
* March quarter profit 274.3 million rupees versus 243.8 million rupees year ago