UPDATE 6-Armed British police arrest man with knives near May's office
* Incident in Westminster district a month after deadly attack
WASHINGTON, April 10 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the IMF was encouraged the European Central Bank had reiterated its commitment to use unconventional measures as needed to boost prices.
"We are concerned about this potential risk of advanced economies in general, in the euro area in particular, that prolonged low inflation will hurt both growth and jobs. In this context, it is encouraging that the ECB reiterated its commitment to use unconventional measures as needed," Lagarde told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Anna Yukhananov)
* Incident in Westminster district a month after deadly attack
BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's central government on Thursday posted a primary budget deficit of 11.061 billion reais ($3.48 billion), well above market expectations as a sluggish economic recovery continued to drag down tax income.