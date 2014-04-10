WASHINGTON, April 10 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the IMF was encouraged the European Central Bank had reiterated its commitment to use unconventional measures as needed to boost prices.

"We are concerned about this potential risk of advanced economies in general, in the euro area in particular, that prolonged low inflation will hurt both growth and jobs. In this context, it is encouraging that the ECB reiterated its commitment to use unconventional measures as needed," Lagarde told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Anna Yukhananov)