WASHINGTON Oct 9 The mix of low interest rates,
high liquidity and low volatility in the global economy is "not
without danger," European Central Bank Governing Council member
Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.
Speaking on the sidelines of World Bank and International
Monetary Fund meetings, Weidmann said he expected discussion on
Friday, when Group of 20 officials meet, about fiscal stimulus
and sustainable growth.
Sound budget policy was an important condition for creating
an environment favorable to investment and jobs, he told
reporters.
