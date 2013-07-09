WASHINGTON, July 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
still learning how best to communicate about its eventual exit
from its bond-buying stimulus but it is doing a good job
considering it is in virgin territory, a senior IMF official
said on Tuesday.
"We are now dealing with a new policy, and exit from that
policy hasn't been tried before. So, I think we're going to see
the same initial learning about how best to communicate,"
International Monetary Fund chief economist Olivier Blanchard
told reporters.
"I think the Fed is doing a relatively good job of it, but
I'm sure they will improve their communication over time as they
learn how markets react," he said.