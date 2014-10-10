(Adds quotes, detail)
By Leika Kihara
WASHINGTON Oct 9 Group of 20 nations agree on
the need for each member to pursue a package of fiscal, monetary
steps and structural reforms to revive growth as the global
economic recovery remains patchy, Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Thursday.
"The global economy continues to recover moderately. But the
degree of recovery varies quite a lot from country to country,"
Aso told reporters after attending a dinner session of G20
finance leaders, held on the sidelines of the IMF meetings in
Washington.
"I think there's a shared understanding among (G20)
countries that it's becoming increasingly important to take
comprehensive fiscal, monetary policies and reforms, taking into
account each country's economic conditions and room for policy
steps," he said.
Aso said Japan broadly supports a proposal by G20 chair
Australia to set up a new centre to promote infrastructure
investment, and that he plans to elaborate on that during the
second day of G20 discussions on Friday.
There were no discussions on the global economy or exchange
rates at Thursday's G20 dinner, Aso said, adding that debate on
global growth will be carried out mostly at the International
Monetary Fund's meetings on Friday and Saturday.
Aso plans to hold a bilateral meeting with his South Korean
counterpart Choi Kyung-hwan - they are both finance ministers
and deputy prime ministers - on the sidelines of the IMF
meetings on Friday.
When asked whether he will protest against South Korea's
decision on Wednesday to indict a Japanese journalist for
defamation of the South Korean president, Aso said he would not
comment as the matter was being dealt with by the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs.
