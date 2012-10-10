BERLIN Oct 10 IMF forecasts warning of a global
slowdown are "quite justified", a German finance ministry source
said on Wednesday ahead of the International Monetary Fund's
semi-annual meeting in Tokyo.
"There are risks for global development which we need to
look at carefully and that affects the United States and Japan
and other countries just like it does Europe," the source said.
"It affects the BRIC countries which are also experiencing
downward economic trends," he said, adding that Germany would
have intensive discussions with these countries in Tokyo.
On Tuesday the IMF cut its growth forecasts for the second
time since April, saying that the global economic slowdown was
worsening.
The German source said Germany would strive to ensure that
the euro zone crisis was not the sole focus of the IMF meeting
in Japan.
He also said Germany continued to believe that while
monetary policy could help fight crises in the short-term if
need be, fiscal and structural reforms were the only solution in
the longer term.