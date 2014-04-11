US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors eye French election
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss
WASHINGTON, April 11 Greece is likely to need further financing help from the euro zone over the next two years despite its successful return to bond markets this week, the head of the International Monetary Find's European department, Reza Moghadam, said on Friday.
"The financing needs for the next two years remain very large. There will be continued need for support," Moghadam told a news conference during the IMF and World Bank spring 2014 meetings in Washington. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao)
By Mitra Taj and Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico's peso slipped in morning trade on Friday amid global jitters over the French election, putting it on track to post its worst weekly loss since the start of the year. Markets braced for the first round of the French presidential election this weekend, when far-right candidate Marie Le Pen or her far-left rival could move on to a run-off. In Mexico, Latin America's No.2 economy, the stock index also eased