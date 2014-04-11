EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso eases, on track for worst week since January

By Mitra Taj and Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico's peso slipped in morning trade on Friday amid global jitters over the French election, putting it on track to post its worst weekly loss since the start of the year. Markets braced for the first round of the French presidential election this weekend, when far-right candidate Marie Le Pen or her far-left rival could move on to a run-off. In Mexico, Latin America's No.2 economy, the stock index also eased