WASHINGTON, April 11 The following are
highlights of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank
meetings on Friday in Washington, where finance ministers,
central bankers and other top officials are gathering.
U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY JACK LEW
ON UKRAINE:
"There is broad and strong unity within the G7 on increasing
sanctions and costs in response to escalating action from
Russia."
"In a discussion that went on for quite a long time in the
room, there was no dissent in the room that it was essential
that there be unity in taking action if necessary."
CHILEAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR RODRIGO VERGARA:
ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY:
"A broad slowdown in growth in emerging markets cannot be
discarded, setting off important consequences for global growth.
However, we believe that the most likely scenario will be of
a gradual deceleration relative to the outstanding performance
of recent years in historical terms."
"We must be mindful of the risk posed by sudden
depreciations of the exchange rate for the balance sheet of
banks and corporations in economies with substantial currency
mismatches. However, we caution against general conclusions on
this issue without due consideration of the development of
foreign exchange hedging markets, which in some countries has
become larger in size than spot markets."
BRAZILIAN FINANCE MINISTER GUIDO MANTEGA:
ON IMF REFORMS:
"The end of the year for me is the final limit. Four years
waiting for me is just too much."
CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER JOE OLIVER:
ON G20 MEETING:
"We discussed the concerns about slow growth, low inflation,
high debt levels and geo-political risks."
ON IMF AID TO UKRAINE:
"The numbers that the IMF are looking at, well we'll need
more than the numbers the IMF are currently looking at, I
believe in the Ukraine. But this is an issue that is subject to
continual study and review."
"Russia's interventions (at the G20 meeting) were directly
related to the issues all the other countries were talking
about, so one wouldn't have known that there was an issue
actually."
BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR STEPHEN POLOZ:
ON RISK OF DEFLATION:
"The risk of deflation is something that we all carry around
when inflation is as low as it is."
"It's not that we fear deflation in the next moment. None of
the real conditions that produce outright deflation, where all
prices and wages are declining at the same time ..., are
present."
"What we worry about is when deflation is especially low, if
there were another shock that came along that put more downward
pressure on the economy that would introduce the risk of a
deflationary outcome."
"It's hard for policymakers to find a way out of it as we've
seen historically."
"The theory that's emerging is that the persistence of the
output gap is playing a role in pushing inflation lower than our
traditional models would expect."
"Provided that inflation expectations remain anchored and
our surveys suggest they are, not just in Canada but in many
countries, that just means we have to continue to do our work to
get inflation back up to target."
"And that's of course what all this is about, it's about
making sure that the recovery is robust and resilient and that
inflation gets back to target."
"But the outlook continues to heal and to be giving us
encouragement that we are on our way back home."
DR URJIT PATEL, DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF THE RESERVE BANK OF
INDIA:
ON G20 MEETING:
"I think the one important outcome is that things for the
overall global economy look better than they did in Sydney ...
so far the taper has been less disruptive than anticipated. But
the next big challenge will be when policy interest rates start
getting hiked. This has always been a slight messy affair in the
past and that's going to be a major challenge for emerging
economies."
ON IMF REFORM:
"I think more time will be given for all economies to be
part of this."
ON BRICS DISCUSSIONS:
"There has been significant progress with both BRICS
projects - both on the development bank and the contingent
reserve arrangement. The BRICS countries are hopeful they will
go forward in the next two to three months."
FROM G20 PRESS CONFERENCE
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE MINISTER JOE HOCKEY
ON REFORMS:
"I take this opportunity to urge the United States to
implement these reforms as a matter of urgency."
"There was significant goodwill amongst ministers to find a
way forward on this issue. We are all very disappointed by the
ongoing failure to bring these reforms to a conclusion."
ON MONETARY POLICY AND GOODWILL:
"I think what emerged out of Sydney and has continued here
to Washington is that there is tremendous goodwill in the room
and a determination to ensure there is mutual recognition of the
challenges that are faced in relation to decisions made by
central bankers. There's obviously an uncoupling of direction by
key central banks around the world."
ON UKRAINE:
"There was just recognition in the general discussion about
geopolitical risks around the globe, there wasn't a specific
discussion of Ukraine."
ON GROWTH:
"Some countries put forward proposals that reheated
initiatives from previous occasions or already-announced
initiatives, certainly the multilateral organizations together
with the collective goodwill in the room held the feet to the
fire of countries that were not doing enough with relation to
their individual growth strategies."
"When we made the commitment about increasing GDP by 2 pct
in Sydney we really meant it, it wasn't just a rhetorical
figure."
"We all have to do some heavy lifting here, we all have to
make a contribution. The structural reforms we talked about, we
recognize some of those structural reforms will be politically
unpopular and they will be. There will be a number of them that
will be very difficult."
ON TACKLING POVERTY:
"It is a statement of the obvious that we all want to end
poverty but the challenge for the g20 is not to look at
specific areas but to lift the tide so that all boats rise."
THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM, CHAIRMAN OF THE INTERNATIONAL
MONETARY AND FINANCIAL COMMITTEE
ON ALTERNATIVE WAYS TO IMF REFORM:
"(It's) too early to talk about alternatives now, we have
every reason to think the 2010 reform will be passed by the
U.S."
"We think the U.S. will be minded by its global
responsibilities as well as its own interests some time within
this year, realistically it may be towards the end of the year,
but that's a matter for the U.S. administration and Congress to
G20 COMMUNIQUE
ON UKRAINE:
"We are monitoring the economic situation in Ukraine,
mindful of any risks to economic and financial stability, and
welcome the IMF's recent engagement with Ukraine as the
authorities work to undertake meaningful reforms."
ON IMF REFORMS:
"We have every reason to believe that the U.S. will act
responsibly, in its own interests, its own interests in a global
order, and will act responsibly as the leading shareholder of
the IMF and will act responsibly as a member of the
international community."
"We are deeply disappointed with the continued delay in
progressing the IMF quota and governance reforms agreed to in
2010 ... If the 2010 reforms are not ratified by year-end, we
will call on the IMF to build on its existing work and develop
options for next steps and we will work with the IMFC to
schedule a discussion of these options."
ON GLOBAL ECONOMIC POLICY COORDINATION:
"We are strengthening our macroeconomic cooperation by
further deepening our understanding of each other's policy
frameworks and assessing the collective implications of our
national policies across a range of possible outcomes. We will
continue to provide clear and timely communication of our
actions and be mindful of impacts on the global economy as
policy settings are recalibrated."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON UKRAINE:
"I am confident that the Ukrainian crisis will help us to
strengthen transatlantic ties and to rediscover our common
interests"
ON IMF REFORMS:
"As a token of their good will the U.S. should finally
ratify the IMF reforms to give the rising powers of the 21st
century a say in the Fund's affairs."
U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY JACK LEW
ON EUROPEAN ECONOMY:
"We remain concerned by inflation rates consistently below
target and weak demand. More needs to be done to support growth
and guard against further disinflation in the euro area ... More
action (is needed) to avoid a repeat of the fallout from the
euro area banking crises into sovereign borrowing markets."
ON JAPANESE ECONOMIC POLICY:
"Japan must remain prepared with policies that ensure that
overall fiscal consolidation is not too rapid, while pursuing
long term structural reform measures to increase trend growth
and domestic demand."
ON IMF:
"We call on the IMF to strengthen its assessments of
exchange rates and reserve accumulation policies by establishing
the External Sector Report as a key IMF surveillance product."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON UKRAINE:
"The Ukraine has played an important role at the sidelines"
(of the IMF meeting) ... We agreed that the IMF has to play a
leading role in helping Ukraine."
"In the G7 we agreed that we have to find a common
solution."
"We must not make it too difficult for Russia ... we have to
find a way to solve this problem in partnership."
"But you cannot rule out an escalation."
"We will have to react on this (impasse over Russian gas
deliveries to Ukraine) quickly."
"I assume that it (Ukraine) will be mentioned in the
communiqués" (of the G20 and IMFC).
