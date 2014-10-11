WASHINGTON Oct 10 The following are highlights
from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings on
Friday in Washington, where finance ministers and central
bankers from around the globe are gathered.
Many of the comments come from texts that were prepared for
delivery to the IMF's steering committee, the International
Monetary and Financial Committee, on Saturday.
RUSSIAN FINANCE MINISTER ANTON SILUANOV
ON SANCTIONS
"We don't think anybody needs sanctions, and they contradict
our (global) goal of raising economic growth. And we believe
those agreements reached in Minsk, the 12-point plan (on a
ceasefire in Ukraine) is already starting to get implemented.
So the question about the timing of the lifting of sanctions,
we'd like to hope it won't be a matter of long-term
perspective."
"Of course (sanctions affect the economic situation in the
euro zone). We have significant trade relations with Europe,
especially with Germany. Nevertheless, our colleagues are in
favor of this, despite the cost to their economies.
"Everyone (during the G20 meetings) is talking about their
desire to quickly resolve the situation in (eastern) Ukraine,
and about their desire to quickly get rid of sanctions, because
it's clear that they're hurting their own business development
and economic stimulus. You saw that the latest outlook from the
IMF showed that forecasts are on a downward trend. Sanctions
are only adding to that."
JAPAN FINANCE MINISTER TARO ASO
"Europe has no experience dealing with deflation under a
recession. That only happened in Japan ... What's clear from
Japan's experience is that monetary policy alone isn't enough
(in staving off the risk of deflation). You also need to have
fiscal policy.
"That's why in Japan, we combined the Bank of Japan's
monetary easing with flexible fiscal stimulus. We're about to
emerge from deflation. It's quite difficult in Europe because
each country oversees its fiscal policy, while monetary policy
is guided under the common currency, the euro."
CHINA'S VICE FINANCE MINISTER ZHU GUANGYAO
ON FED POLICY AND COMMUNICATION
"Most likely from early next year there is the possibility
of the Federal Reserve beginning the process of normalization.
However, one thing we learn from history: if the Fed begins the
process of normalization of interest (rates), that means not
only one time 25 bp in history it never stops just once, so
there should be real process. So ... the impact of the Federal
Reserve policy on the U.S. economy and the global economy should
be very closely watched. Of course the spillover issue should be
given high consideration ...
"It's a very crucial time that communication should be more
emphasized and that policy be transparent and let the market
understand what will happen and what the spillover impact will
be to other countries, particularly emerging economies
"It's time we work together, particularly G20 members, and
policy coordination, cooperation becomes really more important."
ON THE DOLLAR
"About the dollar, certainly everybody in G20 agrees
monetary policy, that's toward domestic economic policy rather
than exchange rate impact. However if there's a fight against
the normalization of interest (rates) due to the risk of
deflation in the EU particularly we should see in the near
future and maybe in the next two years policy coordination
become more important."
U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY JACK LEW IN IMFC STATEMENT
ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY:
"What is needed globally is a comprehensive set of both
macroeconomic and structural policies that forcefully support
global demand. It is especially incumbent upon countries with
external surpluses and fiscal flexibility to bolster
their support for global adjustment."
ON THE EURO ZONE:
"Significant macroeconomic and financial headwinds persist,
including from a prolonged period of excessively low
inflation. European leaders should focus on recalibrating
policies to address persistent demand weaknesses in the
near-term and boost potential growth over the medium- to
long-term; demand and structural supply side reforms should go
hand-in-hand to catalyze stronger growth."
ON JAPAN:
"The Bank of Japan's monetary policy is breaking the
deflationary cycle and supporting growth; however, policymakers
need to carefully calibrate the pace of overall fiscal
consolidation and to move decisively to implement requisite,
growth-boosting structural reforms."
ON CHINA:
"It is critical that Chinese leaders implement reforms that
move the country toward a market-determined exchange rate and
address financial sector risks."
AUSTRIAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR EWALD NOWOTNY
"A (currency) depreciation works, on the one hand,
positively on exports and, on the other hand, it has a positive
effect on the inflation rate, which is currently markedly below
our goal."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING
ON EU BUDGET RULES
"We see absolutely no reason to soften them ... if it was
the case that a country with a 4.4 percent deficit was the world
leader in growth, then one could discuss whether we were on the
right path. But France has a lower growth forecast than Austria
despite the gigantic deficit that's been built up."
ON FISCAL STIMULUS
"Growth and jobs is always a key topic. That's been the
issue all day and will be the issue tomorrow too, and again on
Monday at the ECOFIN (Economic and Financial Affairs Council).
There are different models and approaches; the prevailing
opinion here is that the question of extra investment has less
to do with a lack of available resources than with a lack of
projects."
AUSTRALIAN TREASURER JOE HOCKEY
ON EUROPE'S ECONOMIC CHALLENGES
"What gives everyone encouragement is that the countries
that are facing challenges, or the economies that are facing
challenges in the case of Europe, actually have action plans, or
action plans are being developed, to respond to the challenges."
"I think they're very aware of the necessity to have
structural reform in Europe ... because fiscal policy has
limited capacity, monetary policy has limited capacity... I
think there is a recognition that Europe can get better, but it
does need to make the decision, is it going to deliver that
structural reform?"
ON UKRAINE
"The IMF and a number of member countries stand ready to do
whatever is necessary to help the Ukraine through some of the
economic challenges. Ukraine has to help itself as well, that's
part of the equation."
ON CHINA
"I'm encouraged (by) the fact that the policy proposals for
reform that I have seen out of China, which will be revealed in
the Brisbane summit, illustrate the fact that China has a good
story to tell and is going about the job of implementation."
BRAZILIAN FINANCE MINISTER GUIDO MANTEGA IN IMFC STATEMENT
ON U.S. INTEREST RATES AND CAPITAL FLOWS
"The normalization of monetary policy in the U.S. will
inevitably lead to higher interest rates and this could result
in short-term capital movements with potential adverse effects
on financially open (emerging market and developing countries).
But EMDCs are in a relatively stronger position than in earlier
periods of financial distress to withstand the tremors from
possible capital flow reversals."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
ON EUROPEAN ECONOMIC CHALLENGES
"We should try to formulate a new growth deal for Europe."
"Some say let's do more investment, others let's do more
budget discipline and structural reforms are left in the middle.
If we connect these three, it could be a strong mechanism."
"There is no reason for this gloominess about Europe. Those
countries that have actually implemented the strategy and done
the reforms, have returned to growth, in southern Europe, in the
Baltics, in Ireland. Which once again proves that reforms do not
hurt growth, but help recovery quite quickly."
ON FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES
"There is no point in discussing exchange rates. The U.S.
and Europe are in different phases of economic recovery, the
U.S. is tapering and considering a rise in interest rates maybe
next year and in Europe we are still talking about QE and a very
accommodative approach."
ON GIVING FRANCE ANOTHER EXTENSION TO MEET BUDGET TARGETS
"How was that time used? It was not used. So we should not
do this again."
ON GREEK DEBT SITUATION
"I don't expect debt sustainability for Greece to become a
problem... Greece has done very well (on its bailout), at a high
price, but they exceeded expectations."
BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER GEORGE OSBORNE
ON PUBLIC DEBT
"Public debt and deficits remain too high in many advanced
economies, including the UK, and the task of fiscal
consolidation is not yet completed. The importance of credible,
medium-term frameworks for fiscal discipline that can anchor
markets' confidence remains a priority."
ON EUROPEAN CHALLENGES TO GLOBAL, BRITISH ECONOMIES
"The biggest risk to the global economy at the moment,
certainly the biggest risk to the UK economy at the moment is
the risk of the euro zone falling back into recession and into
crisis."
"Once again, they are under the microscope. ... It's very
clear the focus is on them, on their collective efforts to make
sure they have fiscally credible plans, that they have
supportive monetary policy and that they have some real economic
structural reform plans that are credible. So I think they know
they've got some questions to answer to the rest of the world."
ON FRENCH AND ITALIAN DEFICIT PLANS
"If you've created a whole set of rules in Europe, in the
euro zone, to demonstrate your budget responsibility and your
fiscal discipline, you can't then go breaking rules at the first
test."
ON CALL FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING
"I'm skeptical that it seems to be in all environments there
are certain people who think the answer is more public
expenditure. I question that. Second, when it comes to
investment in capital, in infrastructure and the like, I would
question whether there is such a thing as a free lunch here...
Things have to be paid for."
ON JAPAN'S THREE ARROWS
"I'm certainly supportive of Prime Minister Abe's 'three
arrows,' and I think what we all want to see, is we want to make
sure that third arrow of economic reform, which is a challenge
not just in Japan, but in Britain, and America, and the rest of
Europe, is fired."
ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI IN IMFC STATEMENT
"The current weakening in (euro zone) economic momentum may
postpone somewhat more the resumption in private investment,
which is also negatively affected by heightened geopolitical
risks."
"Steadfast implementation of fiscal consolidation in a
growth-friendly manner and determination in structural reform
efforts should contribute to supporting business and consumer
confidence going forward."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE, IMF PLENARY SESSION
ON RISKS FOR GLOBAL ECONOMY
"There is too little economic risk taking, and too much
financial risk taking. ... Risks are more concentrated - the top
ten global asset management firms now control a whopping $19
trillion. This is larger than the world's largest economy."
"2015 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year. If we miss
this chance, then we are failing the world's poorest people, the
generations to come, and the planet."
OPEC IMFC STATEMENT
"The decline in crude prices was not caused by fundamentals
alone; some of it has been due to speculative trading by money
managers which had sent prices to new highs not long ago, as
well as the strengthening U.S. dollar which impacts
dollar-denominated commodities such as crude."
ANGEL GURRIA, OECD SECRETARY-GENERAL, IN IMFC STATEMENT
"As regards monetary policy, the euro area needs more
vigorous stimulus ... Although the output gap in Japan has
closed, further quantitative easing is still needed to secure a
lasting break with deflation and offset the drag on demand from
fiscal consolidation."
OBAID HUMAID AL TAYER, FINANCIAL AFFAIRS MINISTER OF UNITED
ARAB EMIRATES, IN IMFC STATEMENT
"Without concerted policies in major economies, the pick-up
in growth may again fall short of expectations in spite of the
easing of both financial conditions and the pace of fiscal
consolidation. In this regard, we appreciate the recent
supportive measures by the ECB to tackle low inflation and
address fragmentation, including through a reduction in policy
rates and targeted easing."
FINNISH FINANCE MINISTER ANTTI RINNE IN IMFC STATEMENT
"Where fiscal space exists, it may be used to further
support growth through productive investments, for example in
public infrastructure, while staying within credible medium-term
frameworks."
"Asset prices have increased further, especially at the
riskier end of the spectrum. There are increasing signs of some
markets diverging from fundamentals. Some risk indicators are
now at levels not seen since before the 2008 crisis."
(Compiled by Reuters' IMF/G20 team)