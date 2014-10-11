WASHINGTON Oct 11 The following are highlights
from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings on
Saturday in Washington.
Many of the comments come from texts that were prepared for
delivery to the IMF's steering committee, the International
Monetary and Financial Committee, on Saturday.
VALERIA HONTAREVA, GOVERNOR OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF UKRAINE
ON DAMAGE FROM WAR IN EAST UKRAINE
"It's real infrastructure damage, it not like only an
optical one ... you can imagine what kind of damage we have
right now in our current account. Right now ...I just finished a
meeting with Christine Lagarde ... and of course we need help,
not only from the IMF, but from other international
organizations."
ON DIFFICULTY OF REFORM and EFFECTS OF CONFLICT
"It's very difficult to do reforms, any reforms, when we
have a real hot war, because first of all you have to consider
how to finance your military expenditure which absolutely was
not envisaged before in your budget - even in our minds we
could not envisage before this situation would happen."
ON MEETING WITH THE EBRD
"I think Europe right now also shows their commitment to
help us. Today I had a meeting with the chairman of the EBRD
we discussed a very unique special program for Ukraine and this
program is not any more only about how to support our balance of
payments, but how to support the remains of our external debt.
It's even about how to rebuild Ukraine and how to give
confidence to all market participants
RUSSIAN CENTRAL BANK DEPUTY GOVERNOR KSENIA YUDAYEVA
ON SANCTIONS BEING SIMILAR TO FED TIGHTENING
"In a sense, sanctions, economic sanctions, are a kind of
rehearsal for (the) Fed's (monetary) tightening because at the
end of the day, it is an interest rate rise... And we saw
similar things happening last year with the Fed (and the taper
tantrum)."
ON SANCTIONS COST TO THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY
"We're definitely concerned. But on the other hand, we first
of all have a fairly proper debt structure. ... We have
significant reserves to support the market. We experiment with
different instruments which can smooth this transition. Also, we
have very low government debt, both foreign debt and domestic
debt. So we have buffers to be able to smooth this kind of
shock in the short-term."
"In the long-run...there may be some cost to the Russian
economy; it will develop in some areas not the most
efficiently."
ON THE GLOBAL COST OF SANCTIONS
"I cannot not mention some costs to the global financial
system, because I was told that one of the large American
clients had to hire 20 lawyers to process (the) payments of one
- not the largest - Russian bank. So there are significant
costs to the global financial system involved from these
sanctions, and we have to properly understand that."
ON CURRENCY INTERVENTION
"We think that our role in the currency markets is to make
the market work, to provide it support, but not to replace it."
ON LOOSER MONETARY POLICY
"Some people in Russia think that we should stimulate
investment with weaker monetary policy. I don't believe that
this is right, because a weaker monetary policy environment
can destabilize exchange rates, destabilize the money market,
and it will actually have a negative effect on investment."
ON LEVEL OF RESERVES
"We are quite comfortable (with our level of reserves).
Our reserves are 60, 70 percent of our debt. ... (And) we've
done quite a lot recently to move to a flexible exchange rate. I
think our economy adjusted quite significantly to this flexible
exchange rate."
ON CAPITAL FLIGHT
"The biggest problem in our market is actually internal
capital flight, not external capital flight. Internal capital
flight, meaning people, companies converting some of their
savings to foreign currency from domestic currency."
IMFC COMMUNIQUE
"An uneven recovery continues, despite setbacks. A number of
countries face the prospect of low or slowing growth, with
unemployment remaining unacceptably high... Bolstering today's
actual growth and tomorrow's potential growth, while ensuring
resilience and sustainability, must be our utmost priority."
"Fiscal strategies should continue to be implemented
flexibly so as to support growth and job creation, while placing
debt as a share of GDP on a sustainable path."
IMFC CHAIRMAN THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM
"Our key concern is to look ahead so that we avert .... the
very real risk of a prolonged period of sub-par growth."
"If we don't address tomorrow's growth problems today, we
will be left with today's problems tomorrow unsolved, and
tomorrow's problems, if left for the future, will just get
larger."
"There is ample scope for structural reforms that boost
growth tomorrow but also help confidence today."
"We recognize that structural reforms have been with some
exceptions too slow. We've got to pick up the pace. And there
are ways of doing it which do not lead to a short-term reduction
in economic growth, that do not inflict more austerity. We
discussed many ways. There are ways in which we can have
growth-friendly fiscal policies without a major fiscal expansion
or without slippage from fiscal rules."
BANK OF THAILAND GOVERNOR PRASARN TRAIRATVORAKUL FROM IMFC
STATEMENT
"The impending monetary policy normalization in the advanced
economies and the consequent shifts in global liquidity will
pose challenges for policymakers in emerging market economies.
Nevertheless, such normalization, in so far as it is premised on
economic recovery being entrenched and is well communicated, is
a welcome development as it reflects the strengthening of global
demand."
INDIA CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR RAGHURAM RAJAN FROM IMFC
STATEMENT
"As accommodative monetary policies are leading more to
financial risks than economic risks, the pros of continuing such
policies need to be carefully weighed against the cons."
"The process of exit from unconventional monetary policies
needs to be predictable and well communicated, and sensitive to
developments."
"If the Fed starts raising interest rates ... It could
create some volatility for the emerging markets ... my hope is
that after the initial volatility there will be differentiation,
and the financial investors would try to see where there is some
macro stability ... and I hope India comes out in (that) group."
CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER JOE OLIVER FROM IMFC STATEMENT
"... (IMF) members with low growth, below-target inflation
and fiscal space need to consider the pace and composition of
fiscal consolidation and the appropriateness of targeted, timely
and temporary fiscal support."
JAPAN FINANCE MINISTER TARO ASO FROM IMFC STATEMENT
"WE need to push ahead with an optimal policy mix consisting
of fiscal and monetary policy and structural reforms, taking
into account the economic situation and policy space in each
country."
SWISS FINANCE MINISTER EVELINE WIDMER-SCHLUMPF FROM IMFC
STATEMENT
"Monetary and fiscal support has created essential breathing
space, but will not lead to strong, sustainable, and balanced
growth in and of itself. Thus, monetary and fiscal policies are
not a substitute for the implementation of wide-ranging
structural reforms."
ALI BABACAN, DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER FOR ECONOMIC AND
FINANCIAL AFFAIRS, TURKEY
ON HOW TURMOIL ON TURKEY'S BORDERS ARE AFFECTING THE ECONOMY
"Well in terms of trade flows, the recent slowdown in the
Russian and Ukrainian economies hurt our exports to a certain
extent. Syria wasn't a big trade partner for us anyway."
"So there is some trade impact because of the situation in
the neigbourhood. But in terms of the overall confidence in the
country ... the impact is very, very limited."
MEXICAN FINANCE MINISTER LUIS VIDEGARAY
"Uncertainty created by an expected normalization of U.S.
monetary policy got a lot of discussion because every country is
going to have to deal with this one way or another ... We talked
a lot about when and how this will happen."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
"We all agree ... that we need more sustained growth and
that can only be achieved if we all take action on structural
reforms, depending on the different situation of individual
countries and continents ... and we all contribute to making
sure the financial system is healthy and we all also have to
make sure public finances are sustainable."
"We have a broad understanding that we're aware in Europe of
our responsibility for global economy ... Some geopolitical
risks have materialized , for example in Ukraine, and the German
economy is more affected than the others, which should not come
as a surprise.
"That makes it even more important to maintain the course
and proceed with structural reforms ... But we are all of the
same view that there is no reason to talk about a crisis in the
global economy."
IMF FIRST DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR DAVID LIPTON
"The world is not in crisis anymore. Three years ago we were
talking about whether the euro zone would survive. We were
worried about whether banks could be restored to health and
could function. The crisis now, that kind of crisis is over. The
world is recovering."
"Countries should do what they can to support demand, to
raise supply, and for the countries that have imbalances, to
correct their imbalances ... I think that recommendation
generally speaking was accepted by the membership. People tend
to have a preference, to put a little more emphasis on the one
or the other."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER MICHEL SAPIN FROM IMFC STATEMENT
"At a time when most members are pursuing fiscal
consolidation, we should also encourage the preparation of an
ambitious program of European investment to begin supporting
demand ... Unless we act rapidly, there is a danger that the
current economic stagnation could become permanent."
DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM FROM IMFC
STATEMENT
"Very loose monetary conditions warrant vigilance. New
financial bubbles can quickly develop. Signs of excessive
financial risk-taking are already emerging across many advanced
and emerging economies, although less so within the Euro area."
ESSA KAZIM, GOVERNOR OF THE DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL
CENTRE
"It's the Middle East. We've gotten used to instability."
MA JUN, CHIEF ECONOMIST OF PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA
"I think the chance of a hard landing (in China) is very
low, although we worry about some downside risk like the real
estate slowing down and so on. There are also growth engines,
including the service sector in general, the Internet in
particular ... and healthcare is rising very rapidly."
"The leverage in the real-estate sector, in the SOEs
(state-owned enterprises) and among a lot of LGFVs (local
government financing vehicles) ... are too high. The leveraging
is actually rising in the past few years, while the non-SEO
leveraging is falling. These problems require effort for
rebalancing."
"At the macro level, I think we need to avoid excessive
stimulus, which could increase leveraging significantly in the
longer term, even though GDP growth is slowing a bit."
FEDERAL RESERVE GOVERNOR DANIEL TARULLO
"I am worried about growth around the world, there are more
downside risks than upside risks ... Other major economies are
tilting or at least showing risks that are a little bit more to
the downside than to the upside and this is obviously something
we have to think about in our own policies."
"An aggregate demand problem (in the United States) is not
unrelated to income distribution ... Right now the physical
capital stock (of the country) is about as old as it has been in
the post World War Two era ... That suggests an
underinvestment."
"This is not a quick turnaround."
(Compiled by Reuters' IMF/G20 team)