* IMF endorses giving Greece more time to meet targets
* Germany says ditching debt-cutting goals hurts confidence
* Developing nations see Europe's crisis hurting them
By Gernot Heller and Tomasz Janowski
TOKYO, Oct 11 The IMF on Thursday backed giving
debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their budget
deficits, cautioning that cutting too far, too fast would do
more harm than good.
But Germany pushed back and said back-tracking on
debt-reduction goals would only hurt confidence, a stance that
suggested some disagreement between the International Monetary
Fund and Europe's largest creditor country.
"The IMF has time and again said that high public debt poses
a problem," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told
reporters. "So when there is a certain medium-term goal, it
doesn't build confidence when one starts by going in a different
direction."
"When you want to climb a big mountain and you start
climbing down then the mountain will get even higher."
The IMF released new research this week showing that fiscal
consolidation has a much sharper negative effect on growth than
previously thought. Since the global financial crisis, these
so-called fiscal multipliers have been as much as three times
larger than they were before 2009, the IMF research shows.
That means aggressive austerity measures may inflict deep
economic wounds that make it harder for an economy to get out
from under heavy debt burdens.
"It is sometimes better to have a bit more time," IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said. "That is what we
advocated for Portugal; this is what we advocated for Spain; and
this is what we are advocating for Greece."
But the IMF was less willing to be patient with Europe on
following through with its efforts to seek a more cohesive
fiscal and banking union. It said that process was critically
incomplete, and blamed the plodding pace for contributing to
economic uncertainty that was hurting global growth.
Emerging markets expressed frustration that the euro zone
troubles were spilling into their economies. The IMF still
expects emerging markets to grow four times as fast as advanced
economies, but it cut its forecast sharply for two of the
biggest players, Brazil and India.
"Europe has to get its act together," said Palaniappan
Chidambaram, India's finance minister, speaking on behalf of the
Group of 24 developing and emerging economies. "What is
happening in Europe is having an impact on developing
countries."
CREDITOR COUNTRIES
The IMF has expressed frustration with Europe's piecemeal
response to its debt crisis and warned that a recent respite in
borrowing costs for debt-laden countries such as Spain may prove
short-lived unless euro zone leaders come up with a
comprehensive and credible plan.
In its financial stability report on Wednesday, the IMF said
that without swift policy action, including the triggering of
the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, the premium
that investors demand to hold Spanish and Italian debt instead
of safer German bonds would nearly double.
Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Spain on Wednesday to a
level just above junk territory, and Moody's may soon follow.
The IMF has said it stands ready to support a European
bailout for Spain, should Madrid ask. Reuters reported on Oct. 1
that Spain was ready to seek help, but that Germany was blocking
an aid request because it preferred to combine a Spanish rescue
with additional assistance for other struggling countries such
as Greece.
Jose Vinals, the head of the IMF's monetary and capital
markets department, warned that countries must not withhold help
if Spain were to ask the European Central Bank to buy its bonds
under a new bailout programme, known as OMT for Outright
Monetary Transaction.
"If it were to be the case that they decide to activate this
mechanism and they can submit to the proper degree of
conditionality, it would be essential that the creditor
countries do not negate this activation of the OMT for Spain or
for any of the countries," Vinals told Reuters.
MIND THE FISCAL CLIFF
European officials were keen to ensure their region was not
the sole topic of discussion in Tokyo, where finance officials
from around the globe have gathered for the semiannual meetings
of the IMF and World Bank.
Europe wants more attention placed on the difficulties
Washington faces addressing its "fiscal cliff" of automatic
spending cuts and tax increases that will take effect early next
year unless the U.S. Congress acts.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said the United
States had a window of opportunity after its Nov. 6 presidential
election to negotiate a debt reform framework.
Geithner said the magnitude of fiscal reforms that the
United States needed to achieve debt sustainability was between
2 percent and 3 percent of gross domestic product, which he
pointed out was "a modest challenge relative to what most
countries around the world face on the fiscal side."
"Our belief is that we can use the period between the
election and the end of the year to negotiate a framework of
reforms that can be phased in over time," he said.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of
Seven industrial nations - the United States, Japan, Canada,
Italy, Britain, Germany and France - huddled during the
afternoon to discuss their challenges, but did not issue a
statement outlining their views.
Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima told reporters the
G7 agreed the global recovery faced risks and that it had held
in-depth discussions on monetary policy. But he declined to go
into specifics.
An official from the finance ministry, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, said Europe was not in the firing line
at the G7 meeting. "It's not the case that the meeting was
dominated by a sense of pessimism about Europe, or that there
was a sense the region was not doing enough," the official said.