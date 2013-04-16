* IMF sees world growth of 3.3 pct in 2013, down two-tenths
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, April 16 The International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday trimmed projections for global economic growth
for this year and next to take into account sharp government
spending cuts in the United States and the latest struggles of
recession-stricken Europe.
While it said economic prospects had improved in recent
months with a fading of financial risks, it warned Europe
against relaxing efforts to combat its debt crisis given the
messy bailout in Cyprus and a political stalemate in Italy.
The IMF raised its forecast for Japan, welcoming the Bank of
Japan's aggressive new monetary stimulus, which it said would
boost growth and help vanquish deflation.
"While some tail risks have decreased it is not time for
policymakers to relax," IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard
told a news conference to discuss the World Economic Outlook.
The report was released as global financial leaders gathered
for the semiannual meetings of the IMF and World Bank later this
week.
The IMF cut its 2013 forecast for global growth to 3.3
percent, down from its January projection of 3.5 percent. It
also trimmed its 2014 forecast to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent.
A more subdued outlook for the United States and for the
euro zone led it to lower its growth forecast for advanced
economies to 1.2 percent for 2013 while it kept its 2014
forecast at 2.2 percent.
While it lowered its projections for growth in emerging
economies to 5.3 percent for this year, it also said growth was
already accelerating and would hit 5.7 percent in 2014. Growth
has returned to a healthy pace in China and activity is expected
to recover in Brazil next year, the IMF said.
Strong domestic demand in sub-Saharan Africa should help
boost growth in both resource-rich and poorer economies in that
region, the Fund added. Meanwhile, growth in the Middle East and
North Africa is likely to dip this year as oil production slows
in some oil-exporting nations and "Arab Spring" countries
struggle with political transitions.
"Notwithstanding old dangers and new turbulence, the
near-term risk picture has improved as recent policy actions in
Europe and the United States have addressed some of the gravest
short-term risks," the Fund said.
BOJ ON TRACK BUT NEEDS HELP
Blanchard said the dramatic overhaul of monetary policy
announced by the Bank of Japan was a necessary step and he hoped
it would succeed.
The IMF said inflation in Japan would likely rise above zero
in 2013 and temporarily jump in 2014 and 2015 in response to an
increase in consumption taxes.
The Bank of Japan unleashed an intense burst of monetary
stimulus earlier this month, pledging to inject about $1.4
trillion into the economy in less than two years, a major shift
from its previous incremental steps.
Tokyo came under fire before a meeting of officials from the
Group of 20 leading economies in February for comments that
suggested it was targeting specific levels for the yen with its
easing of monetary and fiscal policy. The yen last week hit a
four-year low against the dollar.
But the IMF said it found "no large deviations of the major
currencies from medium-term fundamentals" and dismissed talk of
a "currency war" as overblown.
"We think it is a logical consequence of appropriate
monetary policy," Blanchard said when asked about the yen's
sharp decline.
The Fund said the U.S. dollar and euro "appear moderately
overvalued" and the Chinese renminbi "moderately undervalued."
Evidence on the value of the yen "is mixed," it added.
FIRST FED RATE INCREASE IN 2016
The IMF said Europe and the United States had dodged bullets
by enacting policies that laid to rest the notion of a euro zone
breakup and the possibility the world's richest economy would
fall off a "fiscal cliff" of tax increases and budget cuts.
However, it suggested an easier monetary policy might be
warranted in the euro zone.
"Given moderating inflation pressure, monetary policy should
remain very accommodative. Room is still available for further
conventional easing, as inflation is projected to fall below the
European Central Bank's target in the medium term," it said.
The IMF forecast economic contractions in France, Spain and
Italy this year. IMF economist Jorg Decressin said Italy's
economic policy was on the right track and prospects would
brighten next year with less need for government spending cuts.
He also said fiscal policy in France is "appropriate" even if
the country misses the goal to trim the deficit below an EU
ceiling of 3 percent of GDP in 2013.
The Fund also made clear that, while a worst-case outcome
had been avoided, fiscal policy in Washington had tightened more
than it had expected - a key reason for its forecast downgrade.
It said across-the-board spending cuts known as the
"sequester" would shave about 0.3 percentage points from gross
domestic product this year, the IMF said. If the sequester
continued into the next fiscal year, it could trim another 0.2
percentage points from GDP growth, the IMF added.
Blanchard said without fiscal consolidation, U.S. economic
growth would probably be between 1.5 percent to 2 percent higher
this year.
As for U.S. monetary policy, the IMF said it expects the
Federal Reserve to hold interest rates near zero into early
2016, although it cautioned that the Fed may need to tighten
policy earlier "should upside risks to growth materialize."
The Fed last month maintained a controversial program of
buying $85 billion of bonds a month, while pledging to keep
interest rates near zero at least until unemployment falls to
6.5 percent, so long as inflation stays under 2.5 percent.
The Fund said developing a comprehensive medium-term deficit
reduction framework that reformed so-called entitlement programs
and raised additional revenues should be the top priority for
the United States.
"Such a comprehensive plan should place fiscal consolidation
on a gradual path in the short term, in light of the fragile
recovery and limited room for monetary policy," the IMF added.