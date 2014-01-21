* IMF bumps up its 2014 growth projections
* Advanced nations seen leading the way
* IMF sees up to 20 pct deflation risk in euro zone
* IMF holds developing nation growth forecast steady
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 The International Monetary
Fund raised its global growth forecast for the first time in
nearly two years on Tuesday, saying fading economic headwinds
should permit advanced nations to pick up the mantle of growth
from emerging markets.
But the IMF warned richer nations were still growing below
full capacity, and it added the specter of deflation to its long
list of risks that could derail the nascent recovery.
In an update to its World Economic Outlook report, the Fund
predicted the global economy would grow 3.7 percent this year,
0.1 percentage point higher than its October projection. It said
it sees growth of 3.9 percent in 2015.
Olivier Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist, said less
government austerity and uncertainty, and a healthier financial
system, were all allowing growth to speed ahead.
"The basic reason behind the stronger recovery is that the
brakes to the recovery are progressively being loosened,"
Blanchard told reporters on a conference call.
The IMF forecast higher growth in advanced economies this
year but kept its outlook unchanged for the developing world,
where higher exports to rich nations were expected to be offset
by weak demand at home.
The United States is likely to be one of the bright spots,
after a budget deal in Congress reduced some of the government
spending cuts that had weighed on domestic demand.
U.S. data last month showed a build-up in business
inventories, the most since 1998, helped boost third-quarter
GDP, and the IMF expects domestic demand to lift growth to 2.8
percent in 2014. In its previous forecast in October, it looked
for growth of 2.6 percent.
The IMF also saw a rosier outlook for Britain, amid cheap
credit, a boost in consumption and greater confidence. It raised
its growth forecast to 2.4 percent in 2014 from 1.9 percent in
October. It was the largest increase among major economies, when
accounting for rounding.
Japan's prospects also surprised to the upside, as the IMF
predicted further fiscal stimulus should help offset some of the
impact from a higher consumption tax planned for this spring.
However, the Fund said Japan must focus on consumption and
investment to keep growth sustainable, rather than relying on
government spending and exports.
Japan launched an ambitious economic program last year to
shock the economy out of nearly two decades of deflation.
JAPAN-STYLE RISKS
While the IMF said Japan is unlikely to slip back into
deflation, it warned that other rich nations now risk the same
problem of sluggish price growth, which can happen when
economies linger well below their full potential. Disinflation
can turn to economically debilitating deflation if there is a
negative shock to economic activity, the IMF warned.
A falling spiral of prices would weaken demand by making
cash more valuable over time, discouraging consumption. It also
increases the burden of debt, a big problem for highly indebted
places like the United States and the euro zone.
"The lower the inflation rate, and ... the larger the
deflation rate, the more dangerous it is for the euro recovery,"
Blanchard said. He said the IMF's models showed a 10 to 20
percent chance prices could start to fall in the euro currency
bloc.
The IMF urged central banks to avoid raising interest rates
too soon, and called on the European Central Bank in particular
to help sluggish demand by boosting credit growth.
"Southern Europe continues to be the more worrisome part of
the world economy," Blanchard said, referring to weak growth in
countries such as Portugal and Greece.
Bank lending has decreased in many crisis-ridden southern
European countries. But banks had previously used the bulk of
cheap loans from the ECB to buy government bonds instead of
loaning to the real economy, showing the limits of monetary
policy.
The IMF warned that some developing countries, especially
those with large current account deficits or domestic
weaknesses, could be hit hard by capital outflows this year as
the U.S. Federal Reserve begins to scale back the pace of its
asset purchases. The IMF expects the Fed to wait until 2015
before it raises its policy rate.
The IMF urged vulnerable economies to let their exchange
rates depreciate, or consider tighter monetary policy or
stronger regulation or supervision.
Central banks may not have much room to act in emerging
markets, many of which are growing close to full capacity.
For such countries, "the main policy approach for raising
growth must be to push ahead with structural reform," the IMF
said.
It particularly singled out China, calling on the world's
second-largest economy to move more quickly towards
consumption-led growth, and away from investment.
"On the internal front, perhaps the main challenge is faced
by China, which needs to contain the building of risks in the
financial sector without excessively slowing growth, a delicate
balancing act," Blanchard said.
After 30 years of sizzling growth that lifted millions out
of poverty but devastated the environment, China wants to change
tack by embracing sustainable and higher-quality development.
That means reducing government intervention to allow
financial markets to have a bigger say in allocating resources,
and promoting domestic consumption at the expense of investment
and exports.
As the changes start to take effect, the IMF expects China's
economy to grow 7.5 percent this year, and 7.3 percent the next,
which would be among the lowest rates in more than a decade.