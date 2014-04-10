(Updates with Lagarde comments)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 10 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday urged nations around the world to move ahead
more quickly on policies needed to secure a stronger recovery
and avoid a prolonged global slump.
In a "Global Policy Agenda" for the world's economies, the
IMF outlined a long list of tasks that remain incomplete, from
reining in shadow banking risks in China to speeding up
financial reforms.
The Washington-based Fund also said it was "utterly
disappointed" the United States again failed to pass historic
reforms to the IMF meant to give more power to emerging markets.
"The key challenge remains transforming a modest and fragile
recovery into more rapid, balanced, and sustainable growth," the
IMF said ahead of its twice-yearly meetings with the World Bank
that kick off on Friday. "This is a marathon, not a sprint."
Taking stock since the last meetings in October, the IMF saw
similar risks on the table, including the chance for huge market
and exchange rate volatility if the U.S. Federal Reserve botches
its exit from a massive monetary stimulus program, withdrawing
too quickly or not communicating well enough.
"Such a scenario could be especially disruptive if financial
stability risks from very accommodative monetary policies,
including excessive risk-taking and leverage, are left unchecked
by supervisory authorities," the IMF said.
The Fund said more coordination between central bank and
financial regulators could limit exchange rate swings, and noted
the concerns of major emerging market countries who have called
for more cooperation on monetary policy. Some emerging markets
suffered abrupt capital outflows over the past year as the Fed
prepared to slow its money printing.
The IMF cautioned advanced economies to avoid withdrawing
easy money too quickly, given a still-fragile recovery, low
inflation and the struggle some countries faced crawling out
from piles of debt in the wake of the financial crisis.
In a news conference ahead of semiannual meetings of the IMF
and World Bank this weekend, IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde welcomed the European Central Bank's stated commitment
to ease monetary policy if needed to lift euro zone inflation.
"We are concerned about this potential risk of advanced
economies in general, in the euro area in particular, that
prolonged low inflation will hurt both growth and jobs," she
said. "It is encouraging that the ECB reiterated its commitment
to use unconventional measures as needed."
The Fund warned on the risk of a "hard landing" in China,
the world's second-largest economy, which it said could have
negative repercussions on other emerging markets.
"However, the likelihood of such an event remains small,"
the IMF said. It urged China to rein in risks in its shadow
banking system and liberalize the financial sector to improve
the allocation of credit.
Beijing is in the process of reforming its economy to allow
market forces to play a larger role and recently loosened
restrictions on movements in its yuan currency.
The yuan, or renminbi, has recently declined in value
against the dollar, prompting worries in Washington that China's
resolve to let market forces guide its currency was weakening.
Lagarde offered a different view. "I took the recent
increase of the band of the renminbi as the move in the
direction of internationalization. I won't characterize it as an
intended depreciation of the currency," she said.
COSTS OF SLOW GROWTH
Overall, the IMF urged countries to do more to boost growth,
including through structural reforms if countries have no space
to further boost spending or cut interest rates.
Growth is also a top priority for the Group of 20 leading
advanced and emerging market economies, whose finance ministers
were set to open a two-day meeting later on Thursday.
"The costs of continued sluggish growth are clear - there
will only be modest income gains and gradual reductions in
unemployment," the IMF said.
But the Fund saved its sharpest words for the lack of
progress in passing 2010 reforms to its voting shares, or
quotas, to give greater voice to emerging markets like China.
The reforms have been held up by the U.S. Congress.
"The delay in making effective the 2010 reform package is
utterly disappointing," the IMF said. "These reforms are
essential to ensure the continued legitimacy, relevance,
financial strength and effectiveness of the Fund."
