Oct 9 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are gathering in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.

LATEST STORIES 10/9 As global economy stutters, governments urged to open purse 10/9 Euro zone core must focus on investment -new EU growth tsar 10/9 Ebola-hit Liberia may need more IMF aid -finance minister 10/9 African leaders call for urgent action from donors on Ebola 10/9 Germany's Schaeuble says "writing checks" won't fix Europe 10/9 World Bank launches public-private infrastructure plan 10/9 HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings on Thursday

EARLIER STORIES 10/8 Little risk of shock for major currencies - Mexican finmin 10/8 Asia-Pacific trade deal incomplete without Beijing - Zhu 10/8 Latam asks U.S. to consult on monetary policy changes 10/8 HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings on Wednesday 10/8 Argentina rebuffs IMF's forecasts for 2014, 2015 recession 10/8 Banks need overhaul, but risk to recovery, IMF says 10/8 IMF cuts Mideast growth forecasts on global trends, unrest 10/6 Japan, S. Korea finance ministers to meet on Friday 10/5 Austerity vs growth version 3.0 at G20/IMF 10/4 Global officials to warn of economic risk

IMF'S WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK 10/7 IMF cuts growth outlook; warns on euro zone, Japan 10/7 IMF urges Japan to push ahead with second sales tax hike 10/7 Brazil economy faces gloomy outlook without reforms - IMF 10/7 Africa growth robust but Ebola threatens western zone - IMF 10/7 IMF says ECB purchases could boost lending in euro zone

BREAKINGVIEWS/ANALYSIS 10/9 Old measures for new mediocrity 10/8 IMF goes from wrong to over-optimistic on UK

GRAPHICS/TABLES 10/7 IMF forecasts for GDP in 2014, 2015 10/7 IMF cuts global outlook link.reuters.com/hyc23w

DIARY 10/7 IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings in Washington (Compiled by Washington economics team)