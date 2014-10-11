Oct 11 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are gathering
in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group
of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.
For stories on the meetings, see below:
TOP STORIES
10/11 World economies warn of global risks, call for bold action
10/11 TEXT-Communique of IMF steering committee
10/10 Top official floats Europe growth pact amid recession fear
10/9 As global economy stutters, governments urged to open purse
10/9 World Bank launches public-private infrastructure plan
HIGHLIGHTS
10/11 HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings on Saturday
10/10 HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings on Friday
10/9 HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings on Thursday
10/8 HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings on Wednesday
CURRENCIES
10/11 G20 sticks to agreement not to target exchange rates - ECB
10/11 Fed's Evans says dollar putting downward pressure on inflation
10/10 BOJ Kuroda: no gap in view with government on weak yen
10/10 ECB's Nowotny sees positive double whammy from euro
10/8 Little risk of shock for major currencies - Mexican finmin
10/8 IMF's Shinohara says yen falls not too big
FOCUS ON GROWTH
10/11 Fed officials say global slowdown could push back rate hike
10/11 Fed's Tarullo: global downside risks are policy factor
10/11 ECB's Draghi expects fiscal consolidation drag to ease
10/10 Eurogroup head proposes new growth deal for Europe
10/10 Euro zone slowdown may postpone investment - ECB's Draghi
10/10 IMF quite concerned about economic slowdown in Germany
10/10 IMF says expects new debt limits for poor nations in 2015
10/10 Greek debt sustainability not a problem - Eurogroup head
10/9 Japan: world growth patchy, G20 sees need for action
10/9 Euro zone core must focus on investment -new EU growth tsar
10/9 Germany's Schaeuble says "writing checks" won't fix Europe
10/8 Asia-Pacific trade deal incomplete without Beijing - Zhu
10/8 Latam asks U.S. to consult on monetary policy changes
10/8 Banks need overhaul, but risk to recovery, IMF says
COUNTRY VIEWS
10/11 Bank of Canada sees labor slack, looking through some inflation
10/11 Fed tightening to raise volatility in Brazil -Tombini
10/11 Indian central bank governor calm on prospect of U.S rate hike
10/11 China's central bank sees 'very low' risk of hard landing
10/10 Swiss deflation risk on radar for SNB - Bank chairman
10/10 VTB head says keeps good ties with US banks after sanctions
10/10 Bank of Israel open to rate cut, unconventional tools
10/10 BOC chief says best to leave market some rate uncertainty
10/10 Brazil's Neves would improve ties with U.S. - adviser
10/10 Spain's banks should pass ECB stress tests - Linde
10/10 Bank of Canada to abandon general rate guidance - Poloz
EMERGING MARKETS
10/10 IMF says expects new debt limits for poor nations in 2015
10/10 IMF says reaches preliminary loan deal with Honduras
EBOLA CRISIS
10/11 Ebola funds should not be repackaged aid -Africa bank chief
10/10 Liberia drawing down reserves, cenbank deputy says
10/09 Liberia facing recession, may need more IMF aid-finmin
10/09 African leaders call for urgent action from donors on ebola
IMF'S WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
10/10 Brazil's Mantega blasts IMF for forecast shifts
10/8 Argentina rebuffs IMF's forecasts for 2014, 2015 recession
10/8 IMF cuts Mideast growth forecasts on global trends, unrest
10/7 IMF cuts growth outlook; warns on euro zone, Japan
10/7 IMF urges Japan to push ahead with second sales tax hike
10/7 Brazil economy faces gloomy outlook without reforms - IMF
10/7 Africa growth robust but Ebola threatens western zone - IMF
10/7 IMF says ECB purchases could boost lending in euro zone
BREAKINGVIEWS/ANALYSIS
10/9 Old measures for new mediocrity
10/8 IMF goes from wrong to over-optimistic on UK
GRAPHICS/TABLES
10/7 IMF forecasts for GDP in 2014, 2015
10/7 IMF cuts global outlook link.reuters.com/hyc23w
DIARY
10/7 IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings in Washington
(Compiled by Washington economics team)