Oct 11 Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are gathering in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines.

TOP STORIES 10/11 World economies warn of global risks, call for bold action 10/11 TEXT-Communique of IMF steering committee 10/10 Top official floats Europe growth pact amid recession fear 10/9 As global economy stutters, governments urged to open purse 10/9 World Bank launches public-private infrastructure plan

HIGHLIGHTS 10/11 HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings on Saturday 10/10 HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings on Friday 10/9 HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings on Thursday 10/8 HIGHLIGHTS-IMF, World Bank 2014 fall meetings on Wednesday

CURRENCIES 10/11 G20 sticks to agreement not to target exchange rates - ECB 10/11 Fed's Evans says dollar putting downward pressure on inflation 10/10 BOJ Kuroda: no gap in view with government on weak yen 10/10 ECB's Nowotny sees positive double whammy from euro 10/8 Little risk of shock for major currencies - Mexican finmin 10/8 IMF's Shinohara says yen falls not too big

FOCUS ON GROWTH 10/11 Fed officials say global slowdown could push back rate hike 10/11 Fed's Tarullo: global downside risks are policy factor 10/11 ECB's Draghi expects fiscal consolidation drag to ease 10/10 Eurogroup head proposes new growth deal for Europe 10/10 Euro zone slowdown may postpone investment - ECB's Draghi 10/10 IMF quite concerned about economic slowdown in Germany 10/10 IMF says expects new debt limits for poor nations in 2015 10/10 Greek debt sustainability not a problem - Eurogroup head 10/9 Japan: world growth patchy, G20 sees need for action 10/9 Euro zone core must focus on investment -new EU growth tsar 10/9 Germany's Schaeuble says "writing checks" won't fix Europe 10/8 Asia-Pacific trade deal incomplete without Beijing - Zhu 10/8 Latam asks U.S. to consult on monetary policy changes 10/8 Banks need overhaul, but risk to recovery, IMF says

COUNTRY VIEWS 10/11 Bank of Canada sees labor slack, looking through some inflation 10/11 Fed tightening to raise volatility in Brazil -Tombini 10/11 Indian central bank governor calm on prospect of U.S rate hike 10/11 Fed tightening to raise volatility in Brazil economy-Tombini 10/11 China's central bank sees 'very low' risk of hard landing 10/10 Swiss deflation risk on radar for SNB - Bank chairman 10/10 VTB head says keeps good ties with US banks after sanctions 10/10 Bank of Israel open to rate cut, unconventional tools 10/10 BOC chief says best to leave market some rate uncertainty 10/10 Brazil's Neves would improve ties with U.S. - adviser 10/10 Spain's banks should pass ECB stress tests - Linde 10/10 Bank of Canada to abandon general rate guidance - Poloz

EMERGING MARKETS 10/10 IMF says expects new debt limits for poor nations in 2015 10/10 IMF says reaches preliminary loan deal with Honduras

EBOLA CRISIS 10/11 Ebola funds should not be repackaged aid -Africa bank chief 10/10 Liberia drawing down reserves, cenbank deputy says 10/09 Liberia facing recession, may need more IMF aid-finmin 10/09 African leaders call for urgent action from donors on ebola

IMF'S WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK 10/10 Brazil's Mantega blasts IMF for forecast shifts 10/8 Argentina rebuffs IMF's forecasts for 2014, 2015 recession 10/8 IMF cuts Mideast growth forecasts on global trends, unrest 10/7 IMF cuts growth outlook; warns on euro zone, Japan 10/7 IMF urges Japan to push ahead with second sales tax hike 10/7 Brazil economy faces gloomy outlook without reforms - IMF 10/7 Africa growth robust but Ebola threatens western zone - IMF 10/7 IMF says ECB purchases could boost lending in euro zone

BREAKINGVIEWS/ANALYSIS 10/9 Old measures for new mediocrity 10/8 IMF goes from wrong to over-optimistic on UK

