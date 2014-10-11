* IMF nations call for fiscal policy flexibility
By Krista Hughes and Leika Kihara
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 The International Monetary
Fund's member countries on Saturday said bold action was needed
to bolster the global economic recovery and they urged
governments not to squelch growth by tightening budgets too
drastically, although Germany poured cold water on the idea of a
new global "crisis."
With Japan's economy floundering, the euro zone at risk of
recession and even China's expansion slowing, the IMF's steering
committee said focusing on growth was the priority.
"A number of countries face the prospect of low or slowing
growth, with unemployment remaining unacceptably high," the
International Monetary and Financial Committee said on behalf of
the Fund's 188 member countries.
The Fund this week cut its 2014 global growth forecast to
3.3 percent from 3.4 percent, the third reduction this year as
the prospects for a sustainable recovery from the 2007-2009
global financial crisis have ebbed, despite hefty injections of
cash by the world's central banks.
The IMF has flagged Europe as the top concern, a sentiment
echoed by many policymakers, economists and investors gathered
in Washington for the Fund's fall meetings.
European officials sought to dispel the gloom. European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the drag from fiscal
tightening in the euro zone was set to fade, while German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble downplayed the idea that the
region's largest economy was at risk of recession.
"There is no reason to talk about a crisis in the global
economy," Schaeuble said.
The IMF committee called for fiscal policy flexibility, but
efforts to provide more room for France to meet its European
Union deficit target looked set to founder on Germany's
insistence that the agreement on fiscal rectitude was set in
stone and that the bloc would not be writing any new checks.
STORM CLOUDS GATHER
The United States has been a relative bright spot in the
otherwise darkening global economic picture, and investors have
rushed into dollars as a result.
Still, while U.S. growth has picked up, soft inflation and
wage growth suggest the slowest-ever postwar recovery is not
delivering a sustained boost to demand, and concerns are growing
that the global slowdown will undercut the U.S. economy as well.
Top officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve highlighted
growing risks, with the central bank's No. 2 saying the global
slowdown could delay plans for a U.S. interest rate hike.
"In determining the pace at which our monetary accommodation
is removed, we will, as always, be paying close attention to the
path of the rest of the global economy and its significant
consequences for U.S. economic prospects," he said at a
conference of the Institute for International Finance.
The IMF panel urged nations to carry out politically tough
reforms to labor markets and social security to free up money to
invest in infrastructure to create jobs and lift growth.
"Our key concern is to look ahead so that we avert .... the
very real risk of a prolonged period of subpar growth," said
Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the panel's
chairman.
The committee also called on central banks to be careful
when communicating changes in policy in order to avoid financial
market shocks. While not naming any central banks, the warning
appeared aimed at the Fed, which is set to end its current
bond-buying program this month. Its next step, expected in
mid-2015, would be to raise rates.
The Fed has debated a change to its commitment to holding
rates near zero for a "considerable time" at its recent policy
meetings, but is stepping gingerly to avoid roiling financial
markets. It does not want a repeat of the "taper tantrum" it
touched off last year when it signaled its easing of monetary
policy was drawing to a close.
