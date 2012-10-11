TOKYO Oct 11 The IMF prodded the world's rich
countries for swifter action on Thursday as Europe's debt crisis
drags on while the United States and Japan show scant progress
handling their budget deficits.
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International
Monetary Fund, said political wrangling added to economic
uncertainty, slowing growth in both advanced and emerging
economies. The IMF cut its global growth forecast this week for
the second time since April.
"We expect action and we expect courageous and cooperative
action on the part of our members," Lagarde said in a news
briefing ahead of the IMF's twice-yearly meetings in Tokyo.
The IMF has expressed frustration with Europe's piecemeal
response to its debt crisis and warned that a recent respite in
borrowing costs for debt-laden countries such as Spain may prove
short-lived unless euro zone leaders come up with a
comprehensive and credible plan.
Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Spain on Wednesday to a
level just above junk territory, and Moody's may soon follow.
The IMF itself is struggling to muster the sort of decisive
action that Lagarde wants to see from world leaders. Its 188
member countries meet on Friday and Saturday, and will fall
short of a goal to implement voting reforms that would give
large emerging economies greater say and elevate China to the
No. 3 spot in IMF power.
A territorial dispute between Japan and China added another
element of disharmony. China's top central bank and finance
ministry officials backed out of the meetings and sent deputies
to Tokyo instead. Lagarde said she hoped the world's second- and
third-largest economies could resolve their differences
"harmoniously and expeditiously."
"I think they lose out by not attending the meeting," she
said of the Chinese officials. "And they will be missing
something great."