(Adds comments on Indonesia's economy)
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Sept 1 Global economic growth is likely
to be weaker than earlier expected, the head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, due to a slower
recovery in advanced economies and a further slowdown in
emerging nations.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde also warned emerging
economies like Indonesia to "be vigilant for spillovers" from
China's slowdown, tighter global financial conditions, and the
prospects of a U.S. interest rate hike.
"Overall, we expect global growth to remain moderate and
likely weaker than we anticipated last July," Lagarde told
university students at the start of a two-day visit to
Indonesia's capital.
The IMF in July forecast global growth at 3.3 percent this
year, slightly below last year's 3.4 percent.
Lagarde said China's economy was slowing, although not
sharply or unexpectedly, as it adjusts to a new growth model.
"The transition to a more market-based economy and the
unwinding of risks built up in recent years is complex and could
well be somewhat bumpy," she said.
"That said, the authorities have the policy tools and
financial buffers to manage this transition."
Lagarde, who is visiting Indonesia for the first time in
three years, said Southeast Asia's largest economy had the
"right tools to actually react" to the global volatility.
"You have very sound public finances with overall government
debt in the range of twenty-ish percent relative to GDP, you
have a relatively small deficit," she said before meeting with
Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)