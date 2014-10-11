WASHINGTON Oct 11 The International Monetary
Fund's member countries on Saturday said bold action was needed
to bolster the global economic recovery, and they urged
governments to take care not to squelch growth by tightening
budgets too drastically.
With Japan's economy floundering, the euro zone at risk of
recession and the U.S. recovery too weak to generate a rise in
incomes, the IMF's steering committee said focusing on growth
was the priority.
"A number of countries face the prospect of low or slowing
growth, with unemployment remaining unacceptably high," the
International Monetary and Financial Committee said on behalf of
the Fund's 188 member countries.
The Fund this week cut its 2014 global growth forecast to
3.3 percent from 3.4 percent, the third reduction this year as
the prospects for a sustainable recovery from the 2007-2009
global financial crisis have ebbed, despite hefty injections of
cash by the world's central banks.
The IMF has flagged Europe's weakness as the top concern, a
sentiment echoed by many policymakers, economists and investors
gathered in Washington for the Fund's fall meetings, which wrap
up on Sunday.
European officials have sought to dispel the gloom, with
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Saturday talking
about a delay, not an end, to the region's recovery.
But efforts to provide more room for France to meet its
European Union deficit target looked set to founder on Germany's
insistence that the agreement on fiscal rectitude was set in
stone.
The IMF panel urged countries to carry out politically tough
reforms to labor markets and social security to free up
government money to invest in infrastructure to create jobs and
lift growth.
It called on central banks to be careful when communicating
changes in policy in order to avoid financial market shocks.
While not naming any central banks, the warning appeared aimed
at the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will end its quantitative
easing policy this month and appears poised to begin raising
interest rates around the middle of next year.
The Fed has debated a change to its commitment to holding
rates near zero for a "considerable time" at its recent policy
meetings, but is stepping gingerly to avoid roiling financial
markets. It wants to avoid a repeat of the "taper tantrum" it
touched off last year when it signaled its easing of monetary
policy was drawing to a close.
(Writing by David Chance; Editing by Tim Ahmann)