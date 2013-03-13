WASHINGTON, March 12 Global economic conditions
remain subdued despite a rally in financial markets and
policymakers need to act to address underlying risks, including
dealing with damaged banks, a top IMF official said on Tuesday.
David Lipton, the International Monetary Fund's first deputy
managing director, said further improvements in the economic
outlook will require repairing bank balance sheets and in some
cases banks may need to be closed.
"Banks will need to remove the dead wood and address asset
quality problems, with some having to increase provisioning for
bad loans and add fresh capital," Lipton said in prepared
remarks to the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.
"Some banks will prove to be non-viable and will need to be
wound down in an orderly manner," he added.
Lipton said one of the lessons from the global financial
crisis was that banks needed to improve the way they manage
risks so they do not wreck the economy. This means that banks
and other financial institutions will need to reassess their
involvement in complex and opaque activities, he added.
Propping up and bailing out damaged banks has cost
governments hundreds of billions of dollars and pushed some
countries' debts to dangerous levels that has left them
vulnerable to debt market shocks.
The IMF has warned that unfinished financial reforms are
holding back a recovery in key parts of the global economy. The
financial crisis prompted a new order of financial regulation in
every part of the global financial system from over-the-counter
derivatives to bank capital requirements.
Lipton said G20-led regulatory reforms helped to boost
market confidence in recent months but he urged policymakers to
maintain the reform momentum.
"The process of agreeing and implementing the global
regulatory reform agenda has been viewed as gradual," he said,
adding that banking systems in some countries remained weak and
reforms needed to be adjusted so they regain their strength.