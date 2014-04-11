April 11 Global finance officials are agitated that the United States has not ratified reforms to the structure of the International Monetary Fund aimed at giving emerging economy nations a greater voice in the global lender. On Friday, officials from the Group of 20 leading economies and the representatives for all IMF member nations who met with them gave the United States until year-end to ratify long-delayed reforms to the International Monetary Fund and threatened to move forward without it if it fails to do so. The reforms were adopted by the IMF in late 2010, but so far the U.S. Congress has declined to endorse them. The latest effort to do so failed in March when Republicans in the House of Representatives balked at an effort by Democrats in the Senate to include the reforms in a Ukraine aid bill. The following table summarizes some of the changes to the IMF quotas that shift more weight to emerging market countries. It shows the top 20 largest quota holders now and under the reforms: COUNTRY QUOTA COUNTRY QUOTA SHARE-CURREN SHARE-REFORM T (%) ED (%) USA 17.661 USA 17.398 JAPAN 6.553 JAPAN 6.461 GERMANY 6.107 CHINA 6.390 FRANCE 4.502 GERMANY 5.583 UNITED KINGDOM 4.502 FRANCE 4.225 CHINA 3.994 UNITED KINGDOM 4.225 ITALY 3.305 ITALY 3.159 SAUDI ARABIA 2.929 INDIA 2.749 CANADA 2.670 RUSSIA 2.705 RUSSIA 2.493 BRAZIL 2.315 INDIA 2.441 CANADA 2.311 NETHERLANDS 2.164 SAUDI ARABIA 2.095 BELGIUM 1.931 SPAIN 1.999 BRAZIL 1.782 MEXICO 1.868 SPAIN 1.687 NETHERLANDS 1.831 MEXICO 1.520 SOUTH KOREA 1.799 SWITZERLAND 1.450 AUSTRALIA 1.378 SOUTH KOREA 1.411 BELGIUM 1.344 AUSTRALIA 1.357 SWITZERLAND 1.210 VENEZUELA 1.115 TURKEY 0.977 SOURCE: IMF For a full IMF analysis of the reforms, please click: here (Compiled by Dan Burns in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)