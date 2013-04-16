WASHINGTON, April 16 The U.S. economy would
likely grow as much as 2 percentage points higher this year if
the government were not tightening fiscal policy, a top
International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday.
"Growth would probably be between 1.5 and two percent
higher," IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard told a news
conference.
Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF said the U.S. economy would
probably grow 1.9 percent this year. That was 0.2 percentage
points lower than the IMF's previous forecast for U.S. growth.
Speaking about fiscal policy in Europe, Blanchard said very
weak private demand in Great Britain meant that it might be time
for policymakers there to consider an adjustment to initial
fiscal plans.