WASHINGTON, April 16 The International Monetary
Fund acknowledged on Tuesday that across-the-board U.S.
government spending cuts this year which it viewed as "absurd"
also delivered a distinct improvement in the outlook for the
country's deficit and debt.
Political gridlock generated by Washington budget battles
between Republicans and President Barack Obama's Democrats gave
rise to the automatic cuts, known as sequesters, that began to
bite on March 1 at an initial level of $85 billion.
"For the U.S. there is something mildly ironic about the
effect of polarization, which is it gave us something that
neither party wanted, which was the sequester," said IMF chief
economist Olivier Blanchard.
He said U.S. fiscal tightening probably cost between 1.5 and
2.0 percent in terms of national growth in 2013, but had also
had a positive impact on the deficit and debt.
"The sequester is absurd. It is the wrong way of doing
things. But it does something - namely, it reduces the deficit,
and has made the worries about debt sustainability in the U.S.
decrease," Blanchard told a press conference on the launch of
the IMF's latest semi-annual World Economic Outlook.
The cuts threaten to cause temporary layoffs for hundreds of
thousands of U.S. government workers and defense contractors,
and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are debating how to achieve the
savings in a manner that does less harm to the economy.
The IMF's latest Fiscal Monitor estimates that the U.S.
deficit will decline by around 2.0 percent of GDP (gross
domestic product) this year to 6.5 percent of GDP.