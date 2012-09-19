WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday it will send a mission to Egypt in coming
weeks to discuss possible financial help once the government has
finalized its economic program, and hopes to conclude the loan
talks by year end.
"The Egyptian authorities are working on their economic
program," the spokesperson said. "As soon as that process is
completed, we will be ready to send a technical team to Cairo to
discuss possible financial support for a homegrown program."
Egypt has requested a $4.8 billion loan from the IMF to help
plug twin deficits in its budget and balance of payments that
have mushroomed since popular protests last year and lingering
insecurity have kept investors and tourists away.