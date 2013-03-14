(Corrects paragraph 2 to make clear it is first visit since
Egypt gave IMF revised data)
WASHINGTON, March 14 A senior official from the
International Monetary Fund will visit Cairo starting on Sunday
for talks with the authorities on a revised economic program and
next steps in the IMF's engagement with the country.
IMF spokesman William Murray said on Thursday that the
fund's Director for the Middle East and North Africa Masood
Ahmed will visit Cairo, the first visit by a top IMF official
since Egypt submitted revised economic data to the IMF to
qualify for a $4.8 billion IMF loan.
Egypt has said it is studying an offer of a bridging loan
from the IMF, which would give the authorities access to rapid
credit while it negotiates a full-fledged IMF program.
But Cabinet spokesman Alaa el-Hadidi, however, dismissed the
suggestion on March 12, saying Egypt would not sign any
emergency loan and any agreement would be within the framework
of the country's economic program.
Murray would not elaborate on the upcoming discussions,
saying only that "the IMF remains fully committed to supporting
Egypt at this critical time."
Turning to Tunisia, Murray said negotiations for a
precautionary loan were continuing at a technical level until
the IMF had established relations with a new government put in
place on Wednesday.
The IMF was in the process of negotiating a $1.78 billion
loan with Tunisia when political turmoil prompted Prime Minister
Hamadi Jebali to resign. New Prime Minister Ali Larayedh has
said Islamist-led government would serve only until an election
later in the year.
"Staff is now enquiring about its intentions and its
mandate," Murray added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W
Simon)