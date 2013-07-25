WASHINGTON, July 25 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday it will not engage in talks about a
possible $4.8 billion loan to Egypt until the country's interim
government gains recognition from the international community.
IMF deputy spokesman William Murray repeated that the Fund
has not been in touch with the current government in Egypt, only
with bureaucrats on the technical level.
"It's a case of the international community, ... its
institutions, its nations, coming together and recognizing a
particular government," Murray told reporters on Thursday. "That
would be true anywhere.
"And until that happens, and until our members make a
decision on the Egyptian government, we're going to keep our
context technical (at the technical level)."