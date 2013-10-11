WASHINGTON Oct 10 The International Monetary
Fund is ready to work with Egyptian authorities to help
stabilize the country's economy, IMF chief Christine Lagarde
said on Thursday, citing discussions that have been ongoing for
the past year and a half.
"We are keen and ready to engage with the Egyptian
authorities in order to help the country and the people of Egypt
stabilize the situation, address the economic difficulties that
it's facing," Lagarde said in a news conference.
"We believe that it has to be a cooperation between the
Egyptian authorities on the one hand, us, the donors, whoever is
participating and is keen to stabilize the financial and
economic situation of the country," she said.
At a separate briefing on Thursday, Nemat Shafik, deputy
managing director at the IMF, suggested the IMF would be open to
a joint Egypt program with Gulf countries, which have already
stepped in with billions of dollars in aid.
"We would be happy to have a partnership with the Gulf on
the transition," she said.
The IMF had been negotiating a critically needed $4.8
billion loan with Egypt before the military removal of elected
President Mohamed Mursi in early July.
The current Egyptian cabinet as a whole seems to be in
little rush to resume talks with the IMF about the loan, which
would come attached to economic reform commitments that the
government might find politically risky.
For the moment, Egypt has received pledges of aid from
several Gulf countries, including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, that
is expected to help Egypt avoid a balance of payments crisis and
overcome fuel shortages that partly caused a wave of public
anger against Mursi.
But IMF loan, with its attendant conditions, is widely
viewed as necessary to convince foreign donors and investors
that Egypt's economy is on the right track.
The IMF is currently in the midst of several joint programs
with the European Commission and European Central Bank to
support indebted countries in the euro zone.
The IMF's involvement was seen as critical to lend
credibility to the programs, but the so-called "troika" of
lenders has also clashed at times over what measures would be
necessary and politically feasible to help countries such as
Greece.