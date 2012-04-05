WASHINGTON, April 5 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday there was no fixed timeline for concluding
loan talks with Egypt and insisted that any IMF financing
package have the broad support of all political parties in the
country.
"The timeline for concluding an agreement is not fixed and
will depend on how quickly progress is made by all sides on
these all issues," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news
conference.
An IMF technical mission is currently in Cairo discussing
details of an IMF-backed economic program. Egypt has requested a
$3.2 billion financing arrangement from the IMF, following
political turmoil that has heightened balance of payments
pressures.
The deal would need the backing of the Muslim Brotherhood's
Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), which has nearly half of the
seats in parliament.
The central bank on Monday said reserves fell another $600
million in March to $15.12 billion, equivalent to less than
three months' worth of imports and includes $4 billion in gold
bullion.
"A technical team has begun talks with the authorities on
specific elements of the government's program and has met with
representatives of political parties," Rice said, adding, "these
talks are ongoing".
The government's economic reform plan contains a series of
austerity measures and new taxes, according to a draft obtained
by Reuters.