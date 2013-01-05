WASHINGTON Jan 5 An International Monetary Fund official will visit Egypt on Monday to discuss the $4.8 billion loan agreement that was postponed last month at Cairo's behest because of political turmoil in the country.

The IMF's Middle East and Central Asia director, Masood Ahmed, will meet Egyptian authorities to discuss the most recent economic developments and "possible IMF support for Egypt in facing these challenges," the IMF said in a statement on Saturday.