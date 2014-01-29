FOREX-Dollar rises off 5-mth low vs yen on Mnuchin comments, higher yields
* Mnuchin tells FT he sees USD strength in long term as positive
ABIDJAN Jan 29 The tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies this year will cause volatility in international markets and impact the monetary situation in certain emerging economies, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.
The IMF chief said the impact would differ between "solid emerging countries which have room for manoeuvre and those which have not yet built this margin nor introduced a series of economic and budgetary measures."
She was speaking to an investment conference in Abidjan by video link from Paris.
* Mnuchin tells FT he sees USD strength in long term as positive
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.