* GREs face $30 bln of maturing debt in 2012
* Overall GRE debt slightly up at $185 bln
* Authorities say important to avoid giving funds to
non-viable GREs
* Banking system can absorb significant rise in bad loans
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, May 20 Refinancing the debts of the
United Arab Emirates' government-related entities (GREs) remains
a challenge made more difficult as European banks trim their
activities in the region, the International Monetary Fund said
on Sunday.
State-owned companies in the UAE, one of the world's top
five oil exporters, face $30 billion of maturing debt this year
with over $68 billion more in 2013-2015, the IMF report said.
"Refinancing this large amount of maturing debt remains a
challenge," the IMF said. "The GREs' high dependence on foreign
funding increases the vulnerability to roll-over and financing
risk, especially in the current volatile external financial
environment."
The IMF held regular consultations with the UAE in March and
February.
The global crisis burst Dubai's property bubble, triggering
a $25 billion debt restructuring in its Dubai World conglomerate
in 2009-2010, while other state firms were also hit.
Its oil-rich neighbour Abu Dhabi has also acted, rescuing
its struggling developer Aldar Properties with nearly
$10 billion.
As of March overall GRE debt stood at $185 billion, or 51
percent of the UAE's gross domestic product last year, compared
with $182 billion, or 61 percent of 2010 GDP, at the end of
2010, with Abu Dhabi accounting for over 54 percent of the
total, the IMF said.
"In response to the prospects that some European banks may
not renew their credit, GREs are actively looking for
alternative investors, particularly in Asia and the Gulf
region," the IMF said.
It said the Abu Dhabi and Dubai authorities had noted that
lessons have been learned from the crisis and that GREs have
become more proactive in managing debt roll-overs with the
latter emphasising that its firms were not backed by a sovereign
guarantee.
The OPEC member's total gross public debt stands at $253
billion, or 70 percent of 2011 GDP, the report said.
The sustainability of Dubai's government debt has improved
as the emirate, which has almost exhausted its $20 billion
emergency funding, plans to nearly balance its fiscal accounts
by 2014, the IMF said.
"Fiscal consolidation is key to reducing fiscal
vulnerability, especially as GREs continue to pose fiscal risk
to the sovereign," the IMF said.
However, a significant deterioration in the global economy
could propel the Dubai government's debt-to-GDP ratio to 62
percent by 2017, compared to just 36 percent in the IMF baseline
scenario.
"Dubai's debt could become unsustainable if the economy is
hit by severe shocks," it said.
BANKS' EXPOSURE
The Fund also said that shielding the UAE banking system
from further GRE risks was key as the net exposure of lenders to
government and public institutions increased by 3.5 percent
of GDP, or 2.6 percent of banking system assets, in 2011.
"The authorities agreed that there is a risk that GREs will
increasingly turn to domestic banks for their funding needs
in case they face difficulties in external financing, and agreed
with staff that it will be important to avoid channelling bank
funding to non-viable GREs," the report said.
In April, the UAE central bank introduced new caps for bank
loans made to local governments and their entities in the first
such change in nearly two decades, which the IMF said would help
contain banks' risks from GREs.
The ratio of non-performing loans of national banks stood at
6.2 percent in 2011, a sharp increase from 2008 pre-crisis
levels, while that of Dubai banks was higher at 10.6 percent.
"This ratio could further increase by about 5 percentage
points this year as a result of the ongoing restructuring of
Dubai Holding, the potential restructuring of other maturing GRE
debt, repeated rescheduling of loans, and continued stress of
real estate companies," the IMF said.
The Fund's stress tests showed that the domestic banking
system could absorb a significant increase in non-performing
loans, though individual banks could be affected.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)