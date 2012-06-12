WASHINGTON, June 12 The head of the
International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called for "decisive
steps" by European policymakers to deal with the region's
financial crisis.
In a speech on the upcoming Rio+20 earth summit in Brazil on
June 20-22, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said
economic and financial stability was critical to addressing the
world's environmental challenges.
The summit, which follows 20 years after the original Rio
Earth Summit that led to the Kyoto Protocol on capping
greenhouse gas emissions, comes amid a faltering global economy
and deep concerns over Europe's financial future.
"We need a strategy that is good for stability and good for
growth - where stability is conducive to growth and growth
facilitates stability," she told an event at the
Washington-based Center for Global Development.
"This must start with advanced economies, especially in
Europe. Policymakers need to take decisive steps to break free
of the crisis," she added.
Policymakers should aim for a combination of "very
accommodating" monetary policy, use of common resources to
provide direct support to banks and support growth-friendly
policies where fiscally possible.
The euro zone crisis has intensified since last month as
investors worry about the possibility of Greece leaving the
single currency. The European Union on Saturday agreed to a 100
billion euro bailout for Spanish banks.
Lagarde said it was critical that governments in advanced
economies outline credible medium-term plans to lower public
debt. Without such a plan, countries might be forced to make
bigger adjustments sooner, she cautioned.
Lagarde said developing economies were holding up relatively
well in the wake of increased financial strains in the euro zone
but will "face a cold chill" if global conditions worsened.
"Those with fiscal space should prepare to use it,
especially if conditions continue to deteriorate," she added.