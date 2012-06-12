WASHINGTON, June 12 The head of the
International Monetary Fund called for "decisive steps" by
European policymakers to deal with the region's financial crisis
and said carbon taxes could deliver more revenues for countries
worldwide with budget constraints.
In a speech on Tuesday focused on the upcoming Rio+20 earth
summit in Brazil on June 20-22, IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said economic and financial stability was critical to
addressing global environmental challenges.
The summit, 20 years after the original Rio Earth Summit
that led to the Kyoto Protocol on capping greenhouse gas
emissions, comes amid a faltering global economy and deep
concerns over Europe's financial future.
"We need a strategy that is good for stability and good for
growth - where stability is conducive to growth and growth
facilitates stability," she told an event of the
Washington-based Center for Global Development.
"This must start with advanced economies, especially in
Europe. Policymakers need to take decisive steps to break free
of the crisis," she added.
Policymakers should aim for a combination of "very
accommodating" monetary policy, use of common resources to
provide direct support to banks and growth-friendly policies
where fiscally possible.
The euro zone crisis has intensified since last month as
worry grew among investors about the possibility of Greece
leaving the single currency.
Lagarde said fiscal stability meant governments in advanced
economies should outline credible medium-term plans to lower
public debt. Without such a plan, countries might be forced to
make bigger adjustments sooner, she cautioned.
Developing economies were holding up relatively well, she
said, but could "face a cold chill" if global conditions
worsened. "Those with fiscal space should prepare to use it,
especially if conditions continue to deteriorate," she added.
GREENER ECONOMY
With governments in advanced economies in budget-cutting
mode, Lagarde said raising revenues through carbon taxes or
tax-like instruments could help, and getting the pricing right
was important.
"I am thinking about environmental taxes or emissions
trading systems under which governments issue - and preferably
sell - pollution rights," she added.
In the United States, for example, a carbon tax of about $25
per ton of CO2 would add 22 cents to a gallon of gasoline, which
could add over $1 trillion over a decade, Lagarde said.
Charges on international aviation and maritime emissions
would raised about a quarter of the $100 billion needed to
tackle climate changes in developing countries, she added.
"At present, however, we are only at base camp in terms of
getting the prices right. Right now, less than 10 percent of
worldwide greenhouse gas emissions are covered by formal pricing
programs," she said.
She added: "Getting the prices right means using fiscal
policy to make sure that the harm we do is reflected in the
prices we pay."
Lagarde said the IMF was collaborating with other
institutions to come up with guidance for developing and
developed countries that focuses on improving pricing.
She said she looked forward to initial findings by the end
of this year, with a final report within 12 months, on the
issue.
The IMF was also working with the United Nations and the
World Bank on finding ways to properly measure the incomes and
costs associated with natural resources and how extraction
affects national wealth, Lagarde said.