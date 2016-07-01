MILAN, July 1 Coming International Monetary Fund estimates on the global economy "will not be positive" for Britain and the euro zone after Britons voted to leave the European Union, IMF chief economist Maurice Moses Obstfeld told Corriere della Sera daily.

Speaking about the problems of Italian economy and its banking sector, Obstfeld said the country needed a wide package of reforms. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Andrew Heavens)