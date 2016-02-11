WASHINGTON Feb 11 The International Monetary
Fund is concerned about recent sharp share price declines for
European banks, as a robust banking sector is needed to sustain
economic recovery, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.
"To the extent that the recent sell-off reflects
deteriorating prospects for European banks, the decline is
indeed a concern," Rice said. "The European recovery is a
recovery. But it remains weak, and a robust banking sector is
required to support investment and economic activity."
He said European policymakers should focus on creating
incentives for banks to repair their balance sheets, and
non-performing loan resolution could be encouraged through
tighter supervision, improving insolvency frameworks and
developing markets for distressed debt.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)