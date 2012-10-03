Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Oct 3 Canada remains under pressure from other countries to contribute to an International Monetary Fund plan to help Europe but has not changed its view that Europe has enough of its own resources, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"Europe has enough resources to deal with the issue... There is some pressure obviously among my colleagues for Canada to participate," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa.
"But they have to go first, and they have enough resources, so if they go first, they can also go last. There's enough there," he said.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.