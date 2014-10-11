WASHINGTON Oct 11 European Central Bank
Governing Council member Christian Noyer said he did not hear
anyone express fears that the European Union will fall into a
recession at the International Monetary Fund's fall meeting.
Rather, the dominant fear expressed by finance ministers and
experts participating in the meeting was that Europe would
experience feeble growth, he said.
"I did not hear anyone say that there was a risk of
recession or deflation in the EU. The main thought was that the
region will continue experiencing feeble growth," he told
reporters on Saturday.
