TOKYO Oct 10 Europe's progress in deepening its
integration and putting in place rules and plans to deal with
the sovereign debt crisis should offer encouragement to the rest
of the world, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor
Constancio said on Wednesday.
Asked about his message for the semiannual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Tokyo later
this week given continued frustration and anxiety about Europe's
efforts, Constancio said:
"The message is that we have done much progress in the past
months. First, in the decisions that have been taken in the
summit of leaders in June starting to really deepen integration
in Europe, which is a strong message that these countries want
to stay together and make the monetary union irreversible, and
that's a very important message.
"Then the programme that we announced of outright monetary
transactions, which was very well received in the markets and
eased the conditions in financial markets, so I think Europe
made progress in the past few months and that should be
encouraging for the world economy," Constancio told Reuters on
the sidelines of a seminar ahead of this week's meetings.
Asked about what further assurances Europe could offer to
its partners in other parts of the world, Constancio said:
"Now in Europe we have a set of rules that ensure that we
have medium-term programmes to really deal with the sovereign
debt crisis and that's the important thing."
The ECB kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low
0.75 percent last week at its first policy meeting since
President Mario Draghi unveiled his plan to buy the bonds of
troubled euro zone countries like Spain.