WASHINGTON Aug 30 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday there was room for more accommodative monetary policy in Europe given inflationary pressures are likely to weaken.

"We look forward to the ECB's further guidance in terms of defining the modalities of its commitment to this unconventional support," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular IMF briefing ahead of a Sept. 6 policy meeting of the European Central Bank.

Rice reiterated that the IMF was not in talks with Spain on a possible bailout. He said it was up to Madrid to decide if it wanted to request funding from the European Union to support its economic program.

"In addition to the measures that Spain is undertaking itself, Spain will be helped by further progress at the European level," Rice added.