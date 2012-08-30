WASHINGTON Aug 30 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday there was room for more accommodative
monetary policy in Europe given inflationary pressures are
likely to weaken.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the fund looked forward to
guidance from the European Central Bank next week on its future
plans after a scheduled meeting of the ECB on Sept. 6.
ECB President Maaio Draghi is set to flesh out his plans for
a bond-buying program he announced in August, which would help
reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
"We look forward to the ECB's further guidance in terms of
defining the modalities of its commitment to this unconventional
support," Rice told a regular IMF briefing for reporters.
With news swirling that Spain could request a rescue loan
from Europe, Rice reiterated that the IMF was not in talks with
Madrid on a bailout and was not making plans for one.
He said it was up to Madrid to decide if it wanted to
request aid from the European Union. A rescue from Europe would
likely involve ECB buying of Spanish bonds and Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he is waiting to hear more about
the ECB's bond buying program before deciding whether his
country needed aid.
"In addition to the measures that Spain is undertaking
itself, Spain will be helped by further progress at the European
level," Rice added.
Meanwhile, an IMF mission will return to Athens next week to
complete the first review of the country's economic program.
Rice said the mission, which will include the European
Commission and ECB, would focus on reducing Greece's deficit and
structural measures to boost employment, and ensure lasting and
higher growth.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde spoke to Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras by telephone on Wednesday to discuss the
situation in Greece and in the euro zone, Rice said, although he
declined to elaborate on the conversation.