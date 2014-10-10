* Recession fears color finance talks in Washington
* Germany's insistence on austerity in the spotlight
* Incoming EC vice president sees scope for spending
By Jan Strupczewski and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 Alarmed by faltering euro
zone growth, top finance officials from around the globe on
Friday were expected to press their European peers for action to
avert a recession and ward off deflation.
The International Monetary Fund, which cut its global growth
forecasts for the third time this year earlier this week, said
Europe's weakness was a matter of particular concern.
"I think there will be lots of pressure on Europe at the
meetings here in Washington, people are worried not only in
Europe but also in other parts of the world about the low
inflation, and low growth," Jyrki Katainen, European
Commission's incoming vice president, told Reuters.
Alongside the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank,
the Group of 20 that represents major industrial and developing
powers and 85 percent of world economic output also meets on
Friday, just weeks after gathering in Australia.
That meeting agreed on a plan to prop up global growth over
the coming years largely via targeted public investment in
infrastructure. But since then fresh evidence of weakness in the
euro zone economy, including its powerhouse Germany, has
unsettled financial markets and heightened the sense of urgency.
"The Europeans are a bit surprised how quickly they came
back under pressure and into the spotlight after the sovereign
debt crisis," one euro zone official said.
German exports, industrial orders and output suffered their
sharpest declines since the depths of the global financial
crisis, data showed earlier this week, raising the specter of
Europe's biggest economy slipping into recession.
The darkening global outlook has rattled investors.
Global shares hit a six-month low on Friday, while oil
prices skidded to their lowest level since 2010. After a long
rally, the U.S. dollar was poised for its first weekly drop in
three months as traders ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve
would have to delay tightening U.S. monetary policy.
"It's panic mode. Panic and capitulation," said Carsten
Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank.
GERMANY IN FOCUS
While other euro zone governments are hamstrung by excessive
debt and fiscal deficits, the IMF, the United States and other
G20 members have repeatedly called on Germany to use its wiggle
room to ramp up spending and shore up sagging growth.
This week the country's leading economic institutes joined
the chorus, urging the government to cut corporate taxes, spend
more on infrastructure and education, and take steps to
encourage private investment.
Berlin, however, has consistently rejected such calls and
maintained its commitment to the goal of balancing the federal
budget next year.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble repeated in Washington
his mantra that Europe needed economic reforms not "writing
checks." Yet evidence of further weakness and a threat of
recession might still force Berlin's hand, senior officials told
Reuters earlier this week.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a member of the European
Central Bank's governing council, also chimed in, telling
reporters that Germany will keep warning its partners about the
risks of short-term fiscal stimulus.
Katainen, who will be responsible for growth, jobs,
investment and competitiveness told Reuters on Thursday that
many countries have cut investment too much and should be
spending more, not just as matter of near-term stimulus but also
to ensure long-term growth.
He said not just Germany but also France and Italy should be
ramping up investment. Unlike Germany, however, other countries
could not simply borrow more but would need to reshuffle
spending and revenues within their budget bounds, he added.
(Writing by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Tim Ahmann)