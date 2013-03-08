* Limited room for the ECB to cut rates-IMF's Lagarde
* Higher inflation, wage growth needed in Germany
* Adjustments should not just focus on deficit targets
DUBLIN, March 8 The euro zone may need higher
inflation in countries like Germany and lower interest rates
across the bloc to ensure a sustained economic recovery brings
palpable benefits, the head of the IMF said on Friday.
Speaking during a visit to bailed-out Ireland, Christine
Lagarde said while Europe had come a long way since last summer
and financial anxieties have eased somewhat, more needed to be
done to deal with "depressingly familiar" underlying issues.
Reiterating a call in January for the European Central Bank
to keep its monetary policy easy, the former French finance
minister said there was room for a further cut after Frankfurt
kept rates at 0.75 percent this week.
"Monetary policy should remain accommodative, and we believe
that there is still some limited room for the ECB to cut rates
further," Lagarde said in remarks prepared for a speech
delivered in front of an audience that included Ireland's
representative on the ECB governing council, Patrick Honohan.
"Restoring a sense of balance means lower inflation and wage
growth in the south (of the euro zone), but it also might mean
allowing somewhat higher inflation and wage growth in countries
like Germany. This too is an aspect of pan European solidarity."
Lagarde, who has urged countries to press forward with
fiscal and reform promises, said on Friday that the pace of such
adjustments was crucial and the right balance was needed between
putting the books in order and supporting the recovery.
The International Monetary Fund chief said European leaders
may need to focus less on headline deficit reduction targets to
avoid undermining economic growth and help their recession-hit
people as well as seeking to reassure financial markets.
"Improving sentiment is not translating into higher jobs or
incomes. It might be helping markets, but it is not yet helping
people," she said.