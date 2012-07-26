WASHINGTON, July 26 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday welcomed a pledge by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi to do whatever it takes to protect the
euro zone and said it was vital that Spain and Italy implemented
policy measures to address problems in their economies.
"Draghi's remarks are a welcome reiteration of the ECB's
well-known commitment to do what is necessary," IMF spokesman
David Hawley told a regular news briefing.
Turning to Greece, Hawley said the Fund expected program
talks with Athens to continue into September and confirmed that
the mission would look at whether Greece's debts are sustainable
or not.
"It is premature to talk about outcomes," Hawley said,
"Assessing debt sustainability is always part of IMF discussions
with authorities in this or any other country when there is a
program relationship."
European officials told Reuters this week that further debt
restructuring in Greece is likely.